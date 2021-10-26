Speedway Christmas returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway bigger and brighter for 12th season

While many are putting the finishing touches on their costumes and gathering candy in preparation for Halloween, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s elves are already hard at work stringing lights for the Southeast’s largest drive-thru holiday light display, Speedway Christmas, which opens Nov. 19.

For more than a decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway has transformed into a Christmas wonderland, welcoming fans from across the country to a festive holiday escape featuring more than 4 million twinkling lights strung throughout a 3.75-mile drive-thru course. Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show.

To bring the elaborate show to life, crews will rack up an estimated 5,000 work hours stringing, testing and connecting lights. More than 800 individual displays, including some more than 80-feet tall (eight stories high), will be assembled over the next several weeks.