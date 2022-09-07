Speedway Motorsports extends WiFi service with Onward Technology

Speedway Motorsports and Onward Technology have partnered on a multi-year agreement to provide high-speed, wireless internet access on NASCAR Cup Series race weekends at select Speedway Motorsports facilities.

The enhanced service, FansFirst WiFi, has been available during the 2022 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This fan amenity will continue at Bristol, Texas, Charlotte and Las Vegas for the upcoming NASCAR Playoff weekends and subsequent seasons to come.

By connecting to the FansFirst WiFi network, race fans can access free high-speed internet during events leading up to and during NASCAR Cup Series races. The network is available in concession and concourse areas, fan zones and select camping areas. This enhanced WiFi experience allows race fans to quickly access social media accounts and share the excitement of race weekend with friends and family on their smartphones. FansFirst WiFi also allows fans to easily engage with online resources on Speedway Motorsports, NASCAR and race team mobile apps and digital services.

“We are excited to partner with Speedway Motorsports and continue providing a more connected experience for race fans during event weekends,” said Onward Technology Chief Executive Officer Jarom Roney. “Providing reliable WiFi for thousands of connected fans is a challenge that we’ve embraced alongside Speedway Motorsports, and we’re looking forward to elevating that experience for fans throughout this and coming seasons.”

Onward Technology is a high-performance networking solution provider that specializes in complex WiFi deployments for large spaces and high user density. Onward Technology designs, deploys and manages networks that can handle demanding environments and significant numbers of people. Onward Technology also provides managed IT services to organizations with a focus on likeable engineers and ultra-reliable networks.

“Keeping fans, friends and families connected on race days makes for a more enjoyable and remarkable experience,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Operating Officer Mike Burch. “FansFirst WiFi provides a platform for fans not only to share their good times during our events, but also for us to communicate information fans need to know through our speedway apps and social media channels. We look forward to working with Onward Technology on more ways to keep our fans engaged through their state-of-the-art wireless networks.”