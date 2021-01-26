Speedway partners with Blue Cross NC to deliver 6,000 meals

LACCC launched the Community Kitchen Program in response to the pandemic early last year and began investing in Latino-owned small businesses in food services, including restaurants, food trucks, caterers and small grocery stores, that prepare hot food — ultimately allowing them to remain open and keep employees on staff during North Carolina’s phased lockdowns that greatly impacted the hospitality industry.

As the pandemic continues into 2021 and the weather gets colder, the impact has gone beyond just hospitality. With fewer community members patronizing restaurants, many essential workers in the Latino community are receiving fewer work hours.

“With this funding from Blue Cross NC, LACCC is able to invest the funds back into Latinx businesses by purchasing meals and coordinating the delivery of hot meals to essential workers and their families,” said Gris Bailey, president and CEO of LACCC. “This helps us continue our program, which has already held 250 smaller distribution events, and improve food security for Charlotte’s Latino community.”

“As part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ongoing partnership with Blue Cross NC, we’ve had the pleasure of working alongside them on several community initiatives in recent years, and this is a natural extension of those efforts,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Serving the community is part of our DNA, as it is for Blue Cross NC, and we’re excited to drop the green flag on this unique event to support those in need.”