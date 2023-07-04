The Cabarrus Art Guild has been together with artists and the local art community since 1970.

The mission of the Cabarrus Art Guild is to bring together artists and art enthusiasts from Cabarrus and surrounding counties for art education, to share information about art, and exposure to original works of art.

“We do this through our various programs, events, talks and classes. Our various programs are open to all, whether you are an amateur or professional, if you dabble or sell your work,” the guild said in a recent social media post. “We welcome you to join the Cabarrus Art Guild and share in our common interests and the wonder of creativity.”

The Annual Spring 2023 Judged Art Show for the Cabarrus Art Guild is on view at ClearWater Arts Center and Studios in their Main Gallery through July 14 (enter via the Crowell Dr. main doors).

Stop in to see these amazing pieces during their drop-in hours, Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or you can schedule an appointment to visit at another time by calling 704-920-6600.

The Guild encourages new members to join a variety of art forms. Upcoming classes include:

* Fiber Class Wildflowers Part 1, July 31.

* Freeform Resin Art, Aug. 19.

* Octopus Garden – Fiber Art, Aug. 24.

* Six-Week Intermediate Watercolor Workshop, begins Aug. 31.

* Fiber Class - Wildflower Tales of the Trail Part 2, on Sept. 20.

For more information about the classes or the Cabarrus Art Guild visit www.cabarrusartguild.org

This Week (July 6 – July 9)

Kids’ Writing Workshop – Thursday, July 6, 2 – 3 p.m. Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Ages 7-11; No Registration; FREE; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kids-writing-workshop-kan-4/2023-07-06/

Kid Krafters – Thursday, July 6, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Imagine a world where you can build anything you dream. We’re going to read a book then try to design our own super cool rooms and houses. Finally, we’ll connect everything together in one huge library treehouse! Ages 7-11; No Registration; FREE; 27 Union Street North, Concord Library Auditorium. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kid-krafters-con-5/

Sock Monster Plushies – Friday, July 7, 2 – 4 p.m. Make a super easy monster plushie out of a fuzzy sock, to fill your room with scary cuteness! Ages 12-18; No Registration; FREE; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/sock-monster-plushies-kan/

Stitch & Knit: Beginner Basket Weaving – Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Join us for beginner basket weaving using jute, cord, and yarn! Ages 10 and up; All materials are provided; Registration Required; FREE; 27 Union Street North, Concord Library. To Register, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stitch-knit-beginner-basket-weaving-con/

Next Week (July 10 -16)

Don’t Go Making My Heart – Monday, July 10, 6 – 7 p.m. Don’t Go Making My Heart! Join us in making a macramé heart wall hanging. All supplies provided. Program attendance is limited based on provided supplies. Ages 18 and older; No Registration; FREE; 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/macrame-wall-hanging-har/

Bad Art Night – Thursday, July 13, 5 – 6 p.m. Ready to make a disaster piece? Use a random assortment of supplies to create the worst piece of art that you can, be it a painting, a sculpture, or something else entirely! The worst art wins and the winners will receive a trophy. Ages 12-18; FREE; No Registration Required; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bad-art-night-mid/

Liminal: Stage Performance – Thursday, July 13, 7 – 9 p.m. Creative expression takes many forms. To explore this, LIM|NAL will not only celebrate our local 2D & 3D creatives but also those on the performance front. You’ll be introduced to our local musicians, spoken word and rap artists, interpretive dancers, and more! Free, All Ages, Registration Required;65 Union Street South, The Davis Theatre, Cabarrus Arts Council. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/liminal-performance-tickets-649079433057

July Crafternoon – Friday, July 14, 3 – 4 p.m. Stop by to create an adorable light-up firefly craft that will be the perfect addition to your next campout! Ages 6-11; FREE; No Registration Required; 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/july-crafternoon-mtp/

Adult DIY Tie-Dye Bags – Friday, July 14, 4 – 5 p.m. Jazz up your style with a groovy tie-dye bag! All supplies provided. Ages 18 and up; FREE; Registration required; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/adult-diy-tie-dye-bags-har/

Upcoming

Season Ticket Release Party – Thursday, July 20, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. The wait is over! Your first chance to learn about the upcoming season and secure your seats is almost here! 2022-2023 season ticket holders AND anyone wishing to become a new season ticket holder are invited to join us in the Davis Theatre for the 2023-2024 Season Ticket Release Party! All Ages; FREE; Beverages available for purchase; No Registration Required; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For More information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-davis-theatre-experience

Wildflower Tales of the Trail Part 1 – Monday, July 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Susan Edmonson is back by popular demand and will be conducting three classes at CAG this summer. The first class in her garden series will take you on a Wildflower walk with Susan through the woods! Let’s stitch flowers to make a creative journal with little facts and quotes about each of the flowers. Please join Susan for this creative journey! Ages 15 and older; Registration Required; Materials Cost $15.00/$30.00; Class Cost: $50 CAG members, $60 non-CAG members; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive, LL102 or Greenway Gallery. To Register or find more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes--workshops.html.

Beginning Pastels with Malia – Saturday, Aug. 12, 1 – 5 p.m. If you want to try a new medium, join us for Beginning Pastels. Discover the wonderful possibilities of painting with this versatile and forgiving medium. If you like drawing, this class will show you how to combine drawing with the painterly application of the beautiful color found in pastels. Malia’s award-winning work has been included in state and national exhibitions. One of her paintings received a first-place award in the animal category of Pastel Magazine’s Pastel 100 Competition. Adult Class; Registration Required; Some Supplies Needed; Cost $50.00 (CAG Members) $55.00 (Non-CAG Members); 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes--workshops.html

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).