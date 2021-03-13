Standard Process hires Andrew Hocek as director of sales

KANNAPOLIS - Standard Process has announced the addition of Andrew Hocek as its new Director of Sales.

Hocek brings extensive sales management experience to the role, and will be responsible for the growth and success of company-wide sales performance. He will also assist independent sales representatives to meet goals by leveraging best practices, work to improve territory performance, and interact with key customers.

“Andrew has an impressive track record and solid industry experience,” said Deb Morgan, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We’re confident that he has the skills to help health care professionals change even more lives and help Standard Process increase its sales.”

Hocek comes to Standard Process after 21 years with New Chapter, Inc.: a nutraceutical, vitamin, and herbal supplements company. His most recent position was Senior Channel Director, in which he directed a sales team that spanned 22 states. He also oversaw strategy development with top accounts, developed long-term business growth strategies, and engaged with skill development training.

“Standard Process is a very impressive company, and I look forward to helping reach more customers and spread the message,” Andrew said. “I think this will be a great fit.”

He holds an associate degree from Middlesex County College in Edison, New Jersey, and a bachelor’s degree from New Jersey City University. He lives with his wife and daughter in Marvin; this will enable him to, as part of his role, collaborate with the Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis. He is also a New Jersey Air National Guard Veteran, American history enthusiast, and an avid participant in a variety of fitness-related activities.