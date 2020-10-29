Standard Process, Integria Healthcare announce new 10-year partnership agreement

“My congratulations to MediHerb and Standard Process on the signing of this new 10-year agreement,” Professor Kerry Bone, MediHerb Co-Founder, added in a press release. “I am so proud of what we have achieved together over the last 20 years, and to see this continue is inspiring. The ongoing commitment, focus and support of health care professionals in the U.S. by both companies is what makes this partnership both important and meaningful.”

Standard Process’s new partner ship with Integria Healthcare was signed in September 2020 and will last until 2030.

“We are very proud to renew our contract together for a further 10 years,” Integria Healthcare CEO Michael Bracka, said in a press release. “This builds on the wonderful legacy of a successful 20-year partnership and sets the scene for us to continue our important work together: supporting natural healthcare practitioners in delivering health and well-being outcomes for their patients. We look forward to a prosperous, health-focused future.”

Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility.

Integria Healthcare’s history spans more than 30 years of science and research into herbal remedies and is at the forefront of natural medicine research and development, according to the release.