Standard Process, Integria Healthcare announce new 10-year partnership agreement

KANNAPOLIS — Standard Process and Integria Healthcare have reached a new 10-year partnership agreement intended to support health care practitioners with whole-food based and herbal supplements.
Standard Process’s headquarters are based in Palmyra, Wisconsin, but its Nutrition Innovation Center is located on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.
The company has been working with Integria Healthcare for the last 20 years and the new 10-year agreement hopes to create an even deeper collaboration between the two companies.
“Standard Process and Integria Healthcare have a unique relationship in our industry because we combine the expertise of a leading whole food-based supplement company, and a leading herbal supplement company,” Standard Process president and CEO Charlie DuBois said. “As powerful as our past has been, our future looks even better.”
Standard Process is the exclusive U.S. distributor of MediHerb® — an Integral Healthcare practitioner brand. The agreement will ensure continued U.S. availability of the products.
MediHerb® delivers lines of herbal products and was a company established by practitioners “for practitioners,” according to its website.
“We will continue to facilitate the mainstream acceptance of the professional natural herbal supplements industry as a significant contributor to health globally,” the website reads. “We are excited about the discoveries to come and to continue to advance knowledge and excellence through the latest scientific evidence and centuries of traditional wisdom.”
“My congratulations to MediHerb and Standard Process on the signing of this new 10-year agreement,” Professor Kerry Bone, MediHerb Co-Founder, added in a press release. “I am so proud of what we have achieved together over the last 20 years, and to see this continue is inspiring. The ongoing commitment, focus and support of health care professionals in the U.S. by both companies is what makes this partnership both important and meaningful.”
Standard Process’s new partner ship with Integria Healthcare was signed in September 2020 and will last until 2030.
“We are very proud to renew our contract together for a further 10 years,” Integria Healthcare CEO Michael Bracka, said in a press release. “This builds on the wonderful legacy of a successful 20-year partnership and sets the scene for us to continue our important work together: supporting natural healthcare practitioners in delivering health and well-being outcomes for their patients. We look forward to a prosperous, health-focused future.”
Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility.
Integria Healthcare’s history spans more than 30 years of science and research into herbal remedies and is at the forefront of natural medicine research and development, according to the release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.