State lawmakers gear up for busy 2021-22 session with COVID-19 in focus

RALEIGH — COVID-19 and the ongoing fallout from the pandemic will likely dominate the 2021-22 session of the General Assembly. On tap for lawmakers is crafting a new budget for the biennium plus drawing new legislative and congressional maps for the next decade based on fresh census data.

A divided government — with Democrats controlling the governor’s office and Republicans helming both chambers of the legislature — means stalemates on many issues and compromises on others are in the offing. Despite predictions a so-called “blue wave” would sweep Republicans out of power in the General Assembly in 2020, the GOP shored up its majorities in both chambers, though it still fell short of a veto-proof majority.

Topping the agenda in the new session is the state’s response to the pandemic.

“I think almost everything else that we do will play off of what the situation is in terms of the virus,” Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, recently told the News & Observer. Similarly, House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has said determining how to allocate a COVID-19 disaster-relief package from the federal government is the legislature’s top priority.

Already, Republicans are drawing battle lines over the track record of Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.