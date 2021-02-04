State rep calls drafted non-discrimination ordinance 'inappropriate'

Pittman has not responded to the Independent Tribune's request for comment.

Perez wasn't surprised by the email, and explained the purpose of the ordinance.

"People have a knee jerk reaction and think that’s what this is about and that we are going to try to have a big fight with religious organizations and that is really not the case," Perez said. "We just want to feel protected. We want to not worry about loosing our jobs, or worry about loosing our housing or worry about not having proper medical care."

Some of the groups mentioned in the ordinance are already federally protected by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. But Perez said members of the LGBTQ community can be and are part of those groups.

"There is an intersection in those groups, we have all types of people in the Queer community," Perez explained. "I don’t think you can adequately protect one without protecting both."

As for the question of whether the ordinance discriminates against the church, Perez said the LGBTQ and Christian communities also intersect.