State rep calls drafted non-discrimination ordinance 'inappropriate'

State Rep. Larry Pittman sent an email to the Harrisburg Town Council asking them to label a drafted non-discrimination ordinance as inappropriate.
Mary Perez, founder of Encompassing Margins Corporation, sent the drafted ordinance to all municipalities in Cabarrus County. Perez said the Town of Harrisburg was the first to respond.
The ordinance seeks to protect all persons from discrimination in employment or in places of accommodation regardless of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, marital or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious belief, age, or disability.
This type of ordinance has been passed in other areas of the state. Hillsborough and Carrboro have passed similar ordinances. In fact, Perez used the Hillsborough ordinance as a template for the ordinance sent to Cabarrus municipalities. Mecklenburg also passed a non-discrimination resolution Tuesday. Several states have also passed non-discrimination laws.
Following the town's receipt of the drafted ordinance, there was some debate as to whether it should be brought before the town's Racial Equity Task Force, the town's attorney or if it should go before council. It was ultimately decided that Perez would present the ordinance to the council at its Feb. 8 meeting.
The ordinance Perez said, is just extending the rights granted in the Constitution.
"I think that is a gap in a lot of places, especially in North Carolina, that we do not have any protections in place for people in the Queer community," Perez said. "And specifically I think transgender folks face a lot more hurdles than others. But any person, I think, that it is obviously from the outside even just gender non-conforming or part of the LGBTQ community, they face some discrimination."
Rep. Pittman wrote an email to the Harrisburg council asking its members to not pass the ordinance.
"I am writing to urge you not to pass this proposed ordinance, but to dismiss it as wholly inappropriate." His email continued. "While the proposed ordinance states that there should be no discrimination on the basis of creed or religious beliefs, it in fact seeks to codify precisely that type of discrimination.
"The proposed ordinance against discrimination would itself put the Town of Harrisburg in a position of discriminating against churches, Christian business owners and others who cannot in good conscience accept the agenda this proposed ordinance seeks to promote. This would be unconstitutional."
Pittman has been a controversial figure in his time as a state representative. In March 2017 he co-sponsored a bill to make gay marriages not valid in North Carolina. Pittman also co-sponsored the North Carolina Bathroom Bill in 2016.
Pittman has not responded to the Independent Tribune's request for comment.
Perez wasn't surprised by the email, and explained the purpose of the ordinance.
"People have a knee jerk reaction and think that’s what this is about and that we are going to try to have a big fight with religious organizations and that is really not the case," Perez said. "We just want to feel protected. We want to not worry about loosing our jobs, or worry about loosing our housing or worry about not having proper medical care."
Some of the groups mentioned in the ordinance are already federally protected by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. But Perez said members of the LGBTQ community can be and are part of those groups.
"There is an intersection in those groups, we have all types of people in the Queer community," Perez explained. "I don’t think you can adequately protect one without protecting both."
As for the question of whether the ordinance discriminates against the church, Perez said the LGBTQ and Christian communities also intersect.
"I can tell you first hand, I know many Queer people who consider themselves Christian, so that is not the case," Perez said. "I think the misconception form a lot of religious folks in the area is that we are trying to push an LGBTQ agenda or trying to push a lifestyle on people that don’t want to be a part of that and that is not the case. We are just simply seeking equal rights and protection. And I can tell you, as a member of the LGBTQ community, I don’t wan to spend my money at a place that doesn't support me and support my rights, so it is not about that."
Mayor Steve Sciascia spoke with the Independent Tribune Thursday about the ordinance. From his point of view, the mayor said the drafted non-discrimination ordinance is just like any other ordinance passed by the town.
"We can pass an ordinance that says you can’t drive 100 mph on Highway 49. The ordinance says you can’t do it – chances are nobody is going to do it – but if somebody ends up doing it, its an insurance policy. We hope that we never need is, but it’s there in the event that somebody violates it."
For Perez, the ordinance is about ensuring equal rights far all Americans.
"We are supposed to be a land of the free. We are given certain rights in the Constitution that seems to have left out the Queer community," Perez said. "There is no agenda. We just want to be treated the same way as anyone else."
Perez will speak before the Harrisburg Town Council Monday, Feb. 8 after its 6 p.m. start.