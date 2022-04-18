State superintendent presents Concord High School teacher with national award

CONCORD — Concord High School received $10,000 to expand its Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates program.

N.C. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Superintendent Catherine Truitt visited the high school Monday, April 11. During her stay, she presented Josh Yow, the school’s Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates College & Career Coach, with a national honor for outstanding service to young people in Cabarrus County.

AT&T North Carolina along with Communities in Schools presented the school with a $10,000 donation to its Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates program.

Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) is part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates program, which provides workforce readiness support to high school juniors and seniors, offers job-ready skills and connects them to employers and continuing education. The program has been in Cabarrus County for a few years now.

With this donation, the program will expand to include freshman and sophomores, JNCG state director Virginia Haynes said.

The main goal in expanding the program is to get students interested in post graduate careers and education earlier.

“This curriculum will always be a class to help juniors and seniors at the end of their education, but to get this education started earlier will help,” Haynes said. “Students who are struggling and have barriers to graduation can use this program to help them get to their end goals successfully. If we are able to get these kids involved at an earlier time period, it makes it that much easier for them.”

Yow said that spacing the curriculum out over four years will also allow for more time to focus on certain areas.

“From the time that these kids come to our school and they leave the high school, they are under our care,” he said. “When they come in, they will be learning basic life skills. So that when they get to the junior and senior program, they will dive more into jobs, college courses and we can focus on that and not put all of that curriculum in two years.”

Some of those basic life skills cover things like how to write a resignation letter, learning what a human resources department is for and how to understand benefit packages.

During the presentation, students in Yow’s class conducted a mock interview scenario. Board of Education members, Truitt and those from Communities in Schools walked around to each interview station to see the interviewing techniques students were learning.

Afterward, Truitt, who helped bring Jobs for America’s Graduates to the state, opened up a question and answer session with the students.

They asked questions like what her end goals were for her career, what her career journey was like and if going from being a school teacher to an elected official opened a new world to her.

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said programs like JNCG are key to students’ success in the community.

“Anything that connects real-life experience is a plus,” he said. “North Carolina is facing a critical skills and workforce gap throughout the state. To bring Communities in Schools in and bring companies in and allow our kids to learn about the opportunities out there for them is paramount. For our kids, it offers real world experiences and it lets them engage in the real world.”