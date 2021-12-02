State Trust Funds award Three Rivers Land Trust $9.7 million to protect 5,381 acres

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a landmark year for conservation in North Carolina,” stated Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We submitted our best projects for consideration. Thanks to a generous allocation by the Governor and General Assembly, both the NCLWF and ADFPTF were able to fund these important local conservation projects.”

“Three Rivers Land Trust is thrilled to have been awarded these funds. This funding will make it possible to work with great landowners to protect these special natural areas and family farms across our region,” stated Associate Director Crystal Cockman. “Many of these projects have been on our radar for a number of years, and thankfully this year the funds are there to assist with the protection of all these incredible lands.”

This grant money goes directly into the acquisition of these properties and easements, which will protect them in perpetuity. Operational and administrative expenses are funded by donations from members of TRLT. For every dollar donated towards operational funding, TRLT staff has been able to leverage $13 into local project funds.

This year, Three Rivers has refocused efforts on local farmland conservation through the creation of the Farmland Fund, partially funded by their current year-end campaign, “Save the Farm”. To support Three Rivers Land Trust’s local conservation efforts, please visit trlt.org.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, please contact Crystal Cockman, Associate Director of Three Rivers Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.