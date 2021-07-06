Staycationing in July? Discover Local in The Galleries

GODSPELL - Old Courthouse Theatre: August 19-21 & 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; August 22 & 29, 2:30 p.m. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables (from the Gospel of Matthew) by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com. Recommended for all ages. For more information, contact OCT at info@octconcord.com or 704-788-2405.