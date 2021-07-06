Staycationing in July? Discover Local in The Galleries

Discover Local, our latest exhibition in The Galleries, features local artists Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Wabwila Mugala, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez and Brittani Taylor.
Visit us this week, Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Admission is free. Visit Cabarrusartscouncil.org for details.
THIS WEEK
Thursdays on Main - Band of Oz: Thursday, July 8, 6 p.m. Come to Veterans Park for an evening of food and music by Band of Oz, a well-loved performing group specializing in beach music. Free admission; Recommended for all ages; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see:
Uncle Kracker at Village Park: Saturday, July 10, 7 p.m. Come hear country music star Uncle Kracker jam out at Village Park, where food and drinks will also be available. Free admission; Recommended for all ages; Village Park, 700 West C. Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see:
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, September 18; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 am - 5 pm; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
OCT 2021 Theatre Summer Camps: Alice in Wonderland: July 12-16; The Jungle Book: July 26-30. Enroll your child and his or her love for pretend, drama, and creative expression! Open to 2nd - 7th graders; Registration fee is $150; Visit www.octconcord.com for more info and to register.
NEXT WEEK
Cabarrus 4-H Gogh With It Spin Club – Thursdays, July 15 - August 12, 1-3 p.m.; Art History Club. Explore famous painters and their painting styles through interpretation and try to recreate some of the classics. Age 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Twisted Tie-Dye Thursday: Thursday, July 15, 5:30-8 p.m. Bring a clean white clothing item to tie-dye at Kannapolis City Hall! Popsicles will also be provided. Cost is $5/person; Recommended for all ages; Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. For more information, see: www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms
Puddle Painting - TuxedoKat: Thursday, July 15, 6 - 8 p.m. Perfect for date night or family fun, join TuxedoKat for an evening of puddle painting at Southern Strain Brewery; Pre-purchased canvases are $35; recommended for all ages; Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Ave NE, Suite 3001, Concord. Register at Come Puddle Paint at brewery in CONCORD! www.eventbrite.com/e/come-puddle-paint-at-brewery-in-concord-tickets-124453803677
July Jam! - The Alex’s Story Foundation: Saturday, July 17, 7-10 p.m. This event features food, drinks, and music by the Stoney Creek Country Band. Ticket purchases are put towards gift cards to be given to families receiving treatment at the Levine Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $20; Recommended for all ages; Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Avenue Northwest, Concord. To purchase tickets, see: www.eventbrite.com/e/july-jam-tickets-150634336355?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Stargazer Music Fest: Saturday, July 17, 8-10:30 p.m. Crawl out of your caves to join fellow earthlings on a multi-dimensional cosmic journey: night-sky viewing with contemporary electroacoustic music to fit the vibe. Tickets $15-22; Recommended for all ages; Hodges Family Farm, 3900 Rocky River Rd E, Charlotte. For more info, contact Charlotte New Music at info@charlottenewmusic.org or 704-951-5910. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/stargazer-music-fest-tickets-160243240847?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
UPCOMING
Crafters Unite - Cabarrus County Library: Monday, July 19, 4-5 p.m. Come for a relaxing evening of crafting various kinds of decorative and useful items; Cost is free; Recommended for adults; Conference Room, Cabarrus County Library, 8556 Cook St, Mt. Pleasant. For more information, visit Library System - Crafters Unite (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fun with Fashion Day Camp. Reinvent your wardrobe by refashioning, redesigning, and sharing with others. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
OPERA IS AWESOME - World Premiere: Friday, August 20, 7 p.m. Linda Suda, a world-renowned vocalist, will present a musical that features professionals and students from local schools, as well as Kids’ Corner Child Development Center. Opera Is Awesome is an arts program created by Linda Suda that seeks to engage children in the world of opera and musical theatre. Admission is free, with tickets to be made available soon; Recommended for all ages; For more information, contact Linda Suda at 704-305-2108 or Penny Sowards at 704-507-2086; email lsudaoperaisawesome@gmail.com or psoperaisawesome@gmail.com.
GODSPELL - Old Courthouse Theatre: August 19-21 & 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; August 22 & 29, 2:30 p.m. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables (from the Gospel of Matthew) by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com. Recommended for all ages. For more information, contact OCT at info@octconcord.com or 704-788-2405.
Abstracting Nature Workshop: Friday & Saturday, August 20-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Learn to paint an abstracted representation of nature with Susan Lackey. Creating abstract paintings can be daunting, but not in this informative and fun-filled 2-day workshop. Susan will step you through her stress-free process and layered approach, starting with nature as your guide. There will be plenty of interactive time for questions and tips. We will create with acrylics and making tools. For any experience level. Experience with abstract painting is NOT required. Cost is $180; Recommended for all ages; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord.To register, email Susan Lackey at susanlackeyart@gmail.com. Deadline to register is August 13th.
ONGOING:
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.