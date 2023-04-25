“We’re Building STEAM” is coming to Kannapolis today and Thursday. The two fun family events on April 26, and 27, as celebrates (STEAM) - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. The events are free.

Wednesday – 4- 5 p.m.

Cabarrus County Library, Kannapolis Branch, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis

Deep Space Adventure: We're blasting off on our first Star Academy Adventure! Unfortunately, no one calculated for that wormhole, and we've crash landed on an alien planet. It's time to put our STEAM skills to the test! We'll explore, investigate, and build...will we survive?

Thursday – 5 -7 p.m.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Advanced Technology Center, John Snow Road

It will be a chance to see the new state-of—the-art technology Center. During this evening event, you'll be able to tour our state-of-the-art science labs and healthcare spaces while our amazing faculty and students lead you in hands-on activities and inspire you to get excited about STEAM.