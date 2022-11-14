Step back in time with these photos from Cabarrus past

This scrapbook entry is a story from the Independent Tribune when Valerie Melton was named executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County. The story was written by longtime Tribune editor Dale Cline. The club posted many historic and memorable photos as part of the 75th anniversary celebration.
Before there was Google and the internet, Mr. Trib was where many Cabarrus County residents asked their questions. Readers could call and leave a message with questions they’d like answered. Mr. Trib was featured in The Concord Tribune for many years.
These are the junior class officers from Winecoff School in 1954: Bill Fink, president; Bennie Baucom, vice president; Esther Cline, secretary; and Patsy Allen, treasurer. The photo comes from the Wineprints yearbook, which is available online at DigitalNC.org.
These are the senior officers from Winecoff School in 1954. They were: Maxine Hatley, secretary; Anne Whitley, president; Shirley Garver, vice president; and Royal Souther, treasurer. The photo is from the Wineprints yearbook, which is part of the DigitalNC.org collection.
This is a screenshot from a black and white film showing people and places in Concord, filmed as part of H. Lee Waters “Movies of Local People” project. Places shown include Grace Lutheran Church and Brown Mill Cafe. There is quite a bit of footage of an unidentified African American school and neighborhood. The 22-minute film is available online at DigitalNC.org
Phyllis Wagoner, daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. E.J. Wagoner of Concord, became a majorette at Logan High School in the 1955-56 school year. This photo was from The Voice of Logan yearbook in 1957. The entire yearbook is available online at DigitalNC.org.
These are the freshman class officers for the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1977. It comes from the Miniature Cap and Pin yearbook, which is completely online at DigitalNC.org. The officers were Marcia Turner, vice president; Beth Haltiwanger, treasurer; Sherry Lowder, president; Susan Penninger, chaplain; and Treva Lee, secretary.
This is a photo of the students in front of the Mount Pleasant Graded School in Township 8. The photo is thought to be about 100 years old. It is part of the collection at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society.
Concord High coaches Harry Hollingsworth, Harry Sanders and Frank Braswell are shown going over the game plan in a photo from the Spider Web yearbook from 1945. The complete Spider Web is available online at DigitalNC.org.
Andrea Cline has been converting her grandfather Joe Miller’s Super 8 videos and came across film from the 1972 Concord Christmas Parade. This is a clip from the video. It is the Northwest Cabarrus Marching Band and it appears to be on Church Street. Here is the link to the YouTube video: https://youtu.be/yQ6pxSASpx0.
This photo of PTA officers is from the Odell High School Milestones yearbook from 1964. The officers were President Mary Gladys Benson; Treasurer E. Ray Jarvis; Secretary Mrs. W. Ray Smith; and Vice President J. Via Baucom. The complete yearbook is online at DigitalNC.org. It was contributed to the collection by the Cabarrus County Library System.
This print depicts the Cannon Mills Company’s various manufacturing facilities throughout North Carolina around 1920. It includes Franklin Cotton Mills at Concord; Gibson Manufacturing Company at Concord; Patterson Manufacturing Company at Kannapolis; Kesler Manufacturing Company at Salisbury; Tuscarora Cotton Mills at Mount Pleasant; Cannon Manufacturing Company at Concord; Patterson Manufacturing Company at China Grove; Cannon Manufacturing Company at Kannapolis; Cabarrus Cotton Mills at Concord; Wiscassett Mills Company at Albemarle; and Efird Manufacturing Company at Albemarle.
These are students at the Cold Springs School in the spring of 1900. The teacher was Thomas Ridenhour and the children have surnames like Barnhardt, Bost, Cox, Walker, Lefler, Barringer, Fink, Heglar, Faggart, Blackwelder and McAnulty.
The Pioneer 1925 yearbook from Kannapolis High School is part of the online collection at DigitalNC.org. This photo of the basketball team is from the yearbook. Joe Johnson was the captain and center. The coach was Edward B. Gill. James Moore was the manager. The rest of the starters were guards Roy Propst and Lawrence Fowler, and forwards Clement Smith and Lawrence Gilliam. The substitutes were Roy Rollins, Franklin Harrison and Euguene Peeler.
The Gerhardt Literary Society from 1928 was at the Mount Pleasant Collegiate Institute. The photo comes from a yearbook contributed to Digital North Carolina by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society. ECHS was the 300th partner for the online history archives. Digital North Carolina, now with partners in all 100 counties, posted a story about Mount Pleasant and the college there. Here is a link to the story: https://bit.ly/300thpartner.
Avett Day was Monday, Feb. 7. In honor of the occasion, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society shared this montage and information. Here’s a recollection from Martha Avett written in 1989: “We moved into the BIG HOUSE, the old parsonage, in October, 1947. The Avett family will always remember the friendliness of the church congregation and community that we found there. ... At that time our family consisted of Clegg Wallace Jr., 6 yrs., Alice Ruth, 3 yrs., and James Paul, 6 mos. ... We didn’t feel like strangers long. On Clegg’s first visit to the grocery store Mr. Eagle offered to ‘put it on the books.’ That was new to us for we asked no credit — believing that we could live ‘without’ rather than go in debt. We appreciated that he should be so kind, but we never ‘charged’ groceries. ... During our first years, three washpots of stew were cooked on the ‘square’ — downtown in a small space between Eagle’s grocery store and the drugstore. A few people would stand around and eat from small paper trays as soon as it was ready, but most of the stew was measured into ‘your pot’ so that you could take it home to eat or freeze. ... Later, barbecue pork was added to the menu and the cooking moved over to MacAllister schoolyard, close to the Hut. There, more pots of stew (as many as 17) and many, many pounds of pig were all sold on one BIG DAY in October … in working together, people learned to know each other better so that the real value of all the effort was much more than the money.”
The 1951 class officers from Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing are shown gathered around a piano. They were: President Margaret Thomas, Vice President Carol Williams, Secretary Maxine Herman, and Treasurer Ruth Brooks. The photo appeared in the 1951 Cap and Pin yearbook for the school. Now called the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, the college’s 80th anniversary was Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Citizens Bank & Trust Co. and The Cabarrus Savings Bank were two of the advertisers on the cover of the 1922-23 Concord City Directory published by Ernest H. Miller. The complete directory is available online through Digitalnc.org, and the actual hard copy is in the Wilson Library Special Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society shared this photo and information. Sossaman School was in Township 10 (Midland, Flowe’s Store, Cabarrus Station, Clear Creek, Carriker’s, Garmon’s Mill, Smith’s Ford, Furr’s, Manilla and Sink). The log schoolhouse was used until about 1883, when a new building was constructed. James P. Cook, who graduated from Mount Pleasant, was the first teacher in the new building.
The Daily Independent, on Jan. 29, 1986, reported on the space shuttle Challenger disaster. Andrea Cline’s mother, Rita Cline, saved the paper. It was one of those tragic events that everyone remembers where they were when it happened.
Students at Odell School raise the American flag. The photo is from the 1959 Odell Milestones yearbook. Do you recognize anyone in the photo? Let us know. Email mplemmons@independenttribune.com. The complete annual is online through DigitalNC.org.
These are some of the superlatives for Logan High School in 1957. The photo is from the Voice of Logan yearbook. Pictured are: from left, Most Dignified, Daisy Stewart; Shyest, Katherene Dunlap and Charles Shipp; Most Talkative, Catherine Luckey; and Quietest, Callie Murray and Haydene Ford.
This photo of an elementary class in Mount Pleasant dates to around 1938. Frances Peninger is in the first row on the right, according to her daughter who sent the photo to the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society. The girl on the front row on left is thought to be Helen Smith Allen. Do you recognize any of these children? Email mplemmons@independenttribune.com
Scotia Seminary, Class of 1891, is shown here. Founded in 1867, Scotia Seminary was the first historically Black female institution of higher education begun after the American Civil War. The Rev. Luke Dorland of Ohio was commissioned by the Freedman’s Committee of the Presbyterian Church to locate a site for a school for newly freed African American women. The school was chartered by Gov. W.W. Holden on Nov. 22, 1870. By 1871, there were 75 students enrolled and the college for girls began to gain support from both the church and the community of Concord. By 1916, the curriculum was expanded and the school became Scotia Women’s College. Scotia Seminary merged with Barber Memorial College from Anniston, Alabama, in 1930 and began awarding their first bachelor’s degrees in 1945.
This is an ad for Piedmont Chevrolet Company in Concord. It appeared in the 1952 Hill’s Concord City Directory. The directory is in the North Carolina Collection at Wilson Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The directory was donated to the library by the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
Cabarrus Savings Bank advertised its assets and solicited new accounts in this ad that appeared in the 1902 Concord City Directory, which was published by Interstate Directory Company in Charlotte. A copy of the directory is in the North Carolina Collection at the Wilson Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
This is an ad for the Fenix Roller Mills on Corbin Street in Concord. The ad appeared in the 1902 Concord City Directory published by Interstate Directory Company in Charlotte. The directory is in the North Carolina Collection at the Wilson Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Anyone remember Esso stations? Before Exxon? Gas station were much different then. They were service centers, not pump your own gas. This is an ad on the cover of the 1953 Hill’s City Directory for Kannapolis. The complete publication is available online at digitalnc.org.
Before the days of EMS, Lady’s Ambulance served Kannapolis. This is an ad on the cover of the 1953 Hill’s City Directory for Kannapolis. The complete publication is available online at digitalnc.org. Today the business is known as Lady’s Funeral Home.
The 1960 Cap and Pin yearbook for the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing was dedicated to Ruth Parker. The caption for the photo included this quote: “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” The Senior Class commented on her concern, leadership and encouragement.
“Canesta — the senior weakness!” is the caption for this photo in the Cap and Pin yearbook for the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. The school later became the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.
In this December 1963 photo, Dr. Jan P. Schinhan, director of the Kannapolis Boys Choir, is shown relaxing at The Gem Theatre with some members of the choir. They presented a Christmas concert in 1963, and this photo might have been taken during one of the rehearsals. The choir performed at the Gem on several occasions, always with free admission for the community and courtesy of the theater. Dr. Schinhan was born in Vienna, Austria. He performed as a solo soprano in the Vienna Boys Choir from the age of 7 to 14. He came to America in 1913. In 1935, he accepted a position with the UNC-CH music department. Along with his wife, Elizabeth Schinhan, a fifth-grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson, they established the Kannapolis Boys Choir in 1955. Dr. Schinhan died in March 1975.
Nursing students at the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (now the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences) are shown on the school’s Christmas Parade float in the Concord parade. The photo is from the 1973 Cap and Pin yearbook.
The Calhoun Debating Club is pictured in the Tour Path yearbook from the Mount Pleasant Collegiate Institute in 1925. The caption underneath says, “A Club Devoted to Eloquence of Speech.” The members were (in no particular order) R.V. Goodman, C.P. MacLaughlin, S.R. McEachern, W.C. Thomas, A.R. Reitzel and P.G. Stoner. The yearbook is one of four now available for the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society online at DigitalNC.org.
The Falcon yearbook for the Collegiate Institute in Mount Pleasant was published by the senior class in 1933. The Falcon staff members are shown here. The Falcon’s 1933 edition is one of four yearbooks from the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society now available online at DigitalNC.org.
This advertisement for the Cabarrus Motor Company appeared in the 1913-14 Concord City Directory. A few interesting things stand out. The phone number was 400. Also, Corban Avenue was spelled Corbin back then. Does anyone know if this is a misspelling in the ad, or did the street name change at some point? Let us know by emailing mplemmons@independenttribune.com.
Looking south on South Main Street in Kannapolis in this 1930s photo, you can see Woolworth, Kannapolis Store Co. and Efird’s Department Store. Efird’s opened in 1924 and Montgomery Ward in 1937. Kannapolis Store Co. moved to West Avenue in 1939.
In what was called a “country gentlemen protest,” these students from Winecoff and Hartsell high schools in 1955 paraded around downtown Concord to show their displeasure with the meter law. The regulation required paying a nickel in a parking meter on Wednesday afternoons. “Only afternoon we come to town is Wednesday and we can’t afford to park,” one of the young men said. Pictured at a meter was Mike Dunn, from left, Wilton “Zeke” Privette, John Ray Coley, Don Ayscue and Don “Tex” Griffin. The photo appeared in The Concord Tribune. The photo credit said “Tribune photo by Trexler.”
This postcard of Gibson Cotton Mill is from about 1910 and looks across the railroad tracks. The mill on McGill Avenue is being redeveloped and repurposed and is now home to several businesses with more on the way.
Cabarrus County looked a lot different in this circa 1901 Post Office map. Concord, Mount Pleasant and Harrisburg are shown, but Kannapolis and Midland are missing. A number of other places show family names and mills that were in operation. A lot has changed in the last 120 years.
This photo from the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society’s 2022 calendar shows St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in the late 19th century. Calendars are available at the ECHS Museum and at Mt. Pleasant Mercantile. The cost is $10. They are a great gift idea for history buffs in your family.
Students gather outside Rimer School in the early 1900s. The one-room schoolhouse served the entire Rimer community (north of Mount Pleasant). The schoolhouse was on the property where Cross of Christ Lutheran Church is now located on Rimer Road. The photo comes from The Concord Telephone Company’s Progress magazine for fall 1971.
This photo appeared with a story by Allan Boger in the The Kannapolis Daily Independent Jan. 23, 1977. The headline read: “Ole 97 looks back ...A World War I ‘mule skinner.” Vincent C. Pipkin of the Winecoff Community is shown with Red, one of eight mules he was assigned during the War. He ferried food, supplies and munitions across the French countryside. Pipkin later worked at Cannon Mills, retiring in 1964. His co-workers called him “Old 97.”
Former Concord Mayor Zack Roberts wrote on the back of this photo that the old City Hall was built in 1902 and demolished on Jan. 14, 1957 (a year after the photo was taken). Fire horses were previously housed in the space where the Western Auto Store is shown in this image.
When you have a question from a resident about where a parking token came from and you ask the city, officials might refer you to the ever-knowledgeable Jim Ramseur, a retired Concord City Councilman and historian. This is an old token given to customers by merchants in downtown Concord when parking meters accepted them.
These are photos, graphics, newspaper clippings and information highlighting the past of Cabarrus County and its residents. Photos come from a variety of sources. To submit an old photo email mplemmons@independenttribune.com
Avett Day was Monday, Feb. 7. In honor of the occasion, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society shared this montage and information. Here’s a recollection from Martha Avett written in 1989: “We moved into the BIG HOUSE, the old parsonage, in October, 1947. The Avett family will always remember the friendliness of the church congregation and community that we found there. ... At that time our family consisted of Clegg Wallace Jr., 6 yrs., Alice Ruth, 3 yrs., and James Paul, 6 mos. ... We didn’t feel like strangers long. On Clegg’s first visit to the grocery store Mr. Eagle offered to ‘put it on the books.’ That was new to us for we asked no credit — believing that we could live ‘without’ rather than go in debt. We appreciated that he should be so kind, but we never ‘charged’ groceries. ... During our first years, three washpots of stew were cooked on the ‘square’ — downtown in a small space between Eagle’s grocery store and the drugstore. A few people would stand around and eat from small paper trays as soon as it was ready, but most of the stew was measured into ‘your pot’ so that you could take it home to eat or freeze. ... Later, barbecue pork was added to the menu and the cooking moved over to MacAllister schoolyard, close to the Hut. There, more pots of stew (as many as 17) and many, many pounds of pig were all sold on one BIG DAY in October … in working together, people learned to know each other better so that the real value of all the effort was much more than the money.”
