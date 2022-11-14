 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Step back in time with these photos from Cabarrus past

  • Updated
Freshman class officers in 1977

These are the freshman class officers for the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1977. It comes from the Miniature Cap and Pin yearbook, which is completely online at DigitalNC.org. The officers were Marcia Turner, vice president; Beth Haltiwanger, treasurer; Sherry Lowder, president; Susan Penninger, chaplain; and Treva Lee, secretary.

 Cabarrus College of Health Science via DigitalNC.org

Step back into the past with these photos, clippings and other information from Cabarrus County's past. The photos and information come from a variety of sources including our readers.

If you have a photo, clipping or information you would like to share email mplemmons@independenttribune.com

Class officers in 1951

The 1951 class officers from Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing are shown gathered around a piano. They were: President Margaret Thomas, Vice President Carol Williams, Secretary Maxine Herman, and Treasurer Ruth Brooks. The photo appeared in the 1951 Cap and Pin yearbook for the school. Now called the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, the college’s 80th anniversary was Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Kannapolis basketball in 1925

The Pioneer 1925 yearbook from Kannapolis High School is part of the online collection at DigitalNC.org. This photo of the basketball team is from the yearbook. Joe Johnson was the captain and center. The coach was Edward B. Gill. James Moore was the manager. The rest of the starters were guards Roy Propst and Lawrence Fowler, and forwards Clement Smith and Lawrence Gilliam. The substitutes were Roy Rollins, Franklin Harrison and Euguene Peeler.

Snapshot of Cabarrus Past Volume 6

These are photos, graphics, newspaper clippings and information highlighting the past of Cabarrus County and its residents. Photos come from a variety of sources. To submit an old photo email mplemmons@independenttribune.com

