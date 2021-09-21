STERIS Corporation bringing 120 jobs to Cabarrus County following approval of economic grant

CABARRUS COUNTY — Another 120 jobs are coming to the County after the Board of Commissioners approved a three-year economic grant to the STERIS Corporation which is planning to construct a new facility on Poplar Tent Road.
The Board of Commissioners approved the economic grant unanimously during Monday’s meeting which was held virtually over Microsoft Teams and broadcast over YouTube.
The predicted investment for the project is $19.95 million in real and personal property and will come with a net revenue of more than $61,000 to the County over the three-year span. The grant is estimated to be $348,828.
According to STERIS, the corporation “is a leading provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services.”
The company offers customers, “a unique mix of innovative capital equipment products, such as sterilizers and washers, surgical tables, lights and equipment management systems and connectivity solutions such as operating room integration; consumable products including detergents and gastrointestinal endoscopy accessories and other products and services, including equipment manufacturing, installation and maintenance, microbial reduction of medical devices, instrument and scope repair solutions, laboratory services and outsourced instrument reprocessing.”
“They are proposing to construct a surgical instrument procession facility in the Oakmont Business Park located at 7885 Poplar Tent Road in Concord,” Samantha Grass of the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation said during Monday’s meeting. “The project will provide outsourced, surgical instrument reprocessing, instrument repair solutions by certified sterile processing professionals and highly trained repair technicians to customers in the region.”
Dalton Hall and Tony Bertone of STERIS were on Monday’s call though they said they wished they could have been there in person for the meeting, but they understood why they could not.
“We’re really looking forward to this partnership and so happy that you had us here tonight,” Bertone said.
Multiple Commissioners expressed their excitement about STERIS coming to the area.
“I would just like to say it’s exciting to have them online and exciting about the new company coming to the area and providing diversity in our jobs,” Diane Honeycutt said. “So welcome to Cabarrus County.”
“It’s nice that you guys took an interest in the meeting and the hearing to come and speak,” Blake Kiger added.
STERIS has more than 330 locations around the world and already has five locations in North Carolina with 215 employees. They also have tech support throughout the region in addition to the employees they have working on location.
The County Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed economic grant but no one from the public asked to speak.
“It was a pleasure to have both of you with us tonight,” Board Chair Steve Morris said. “I could not agree with you more, Cabarrus County is a great place to be and anytime you’re here it’s a good day. And we’re so happy that you have chosen our community to establish a new location.
“I think that sometimes we need to stop and pause for a moment and realize how thankful we are that this is such a desirable community. With these two projects we’ve discussed tonight (Intertape had an economic grant approved as well prior to this hearing) we’re talking about almost $70 million in new investment in our community, over $160,000 in new tax revenue immediately while these incentives are still in place, and then certainly a great deal more in the future. Not to mention the jobs provided for our citizens. So we are delighted that you have chosen us and for us to have this opportunity.”
CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at Monday’s Regular Meeting t…