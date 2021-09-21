STERIS Corporation bringing 120 jobs to Cabarrus County following approval of economic grant

Dalton Hall and Tony Bertone of STERIS were on Monday’s call though they said they wished they could have been there in person for the meeting, but they understood why they could not.

“We’re really looking forward to this partnership and so happy that you had us here tonight,” Bertone said.

Multiple Commissioners expressed their excitement about STERIS coming to the area.

“I would just like to say it’s exciting to have them online and exciting about the new company coming to the area and providing diversity in our jobs,” Diane Honeycutt said. “So welcome to Cabarrus County.”

“It’s nice that you guys took an interest in the meeting and the hearing to come and speak,” Blake Kiger added.

STERIS has more than 330 locations around the world and already has five locations in North Carolina with 215 employees. They also have tech support throughout the region in addition to the employees they have working on location.

The County Commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed economic grant but no one from the public asked to speak.