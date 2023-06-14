Summer means baseball. Every year, parents have their children out on the fields ready to play baseball. Many parents dream of their children one day making it to the big leagues.

The chances of that really happening are very small. I read recently that the chance of a high school ball player making the pros is about the same as being struck by lightning. Given the fact that not every little leaguer will make their high school team, the chance of them making it big is infinitesimally small.

However, the chances of a child growing up to become an adult are pretty good. Since that is true, we must do everything we can to make sure they grow up into a responsible adult. The only way that will happen is if parents instill that responsibility in them. Paul tells fathers in Ephesians 6:4, “do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.”

In addition, the chances of every one of us standing before God is 100%. “And just as it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment.” Hebrews 9:7.

The only way to stand in God’s judgment is to be in Christ. Therefore, as parents we must do everything we can not to have our child make the majors, but be ready to face God one day.