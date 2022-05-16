 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stories, movies, farmer's markets and more this week with Kannapolis' Discover Fun

  • Updated
Charlotte Ballet

The Stories Under the Stars will feature a Charlotte Ballet Dance a Story, May 21, 7 p.m. at Kannapolis Library.

 Taylor Skala

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and of course - fireworks for 2022. All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week’s events are:

  • May 17-22 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Homestand at Atrium Health Ballpark | Tickets available at www.kcballers.com
  • May 19 Farmer’s Market (4 -7 p.m.), corner of Dale Earnhardt Blvd. and Vance Ave. Featuring live music from Nate Brown, steel drum artist and food trucks.
  • May 20 Movies in the Park: Clifford the Big Red Dog, 8:45 p.m. at Village Park
  • May 21 Stories Under the Stars: Charlotte Ballet Dance a Story, 7 p.m. at Kannapolis Library
  • May 22 Movies in the Park (En Español): Clifford the Big Red Dog, 6 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.

