CHARLESTON, S.C. — Over 260 students have been accepted into the College of Charleston Honors College for the fall 2023 school year.
The Honors College at the College of Charleston has been recognized as one of the top 40 public university honors programs in the country by Inside Honors.
The following are area students attending the College of Charleston Honors College this fall:
- Haley Johnson, of Concord, is a graduate of West Cabarrus High School.
- Courtney Williams, of Salisbury, is a graduate of Salisbury High School.