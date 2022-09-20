The Cabarrus Arts Council is pleased to announce the next season of Students Take Part in the Arts. We're proud to continue the tradition of bringing live performances into Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City school districts, and hope you'll ask your students about the performances they've seen.

Grades K-1

April 17 - 21

Children's Theatre of Charlotte Presents A Sick Day for Amos McGee

Grades 2-3

September 26-30

Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Presents Jacqueline and the Beanstalk

Grades 4-5

December 5-9

Virginia Rep Touring Company Presents The Wright Stuff

Grade 6

October 17-20 & 24

Children's Theatre of Charlotte Presents Confessions of a Former Bully

Grade 7

Virginia Rep Touring Company Presents Harriet Tubman

Grade 8

The Charlotte Ballet Presents Classical vs. Contemporary

High School

October 10-14

Black Umfolosi

Follow the link to learn more about each performance. Many of them come with study guides as well. https://bit.ly/StudentsArts

The Students Take Part in the Arts program wouldn’t be possible without the support of many of our local corporations and municipalities. This year Students Take Part in the Arts is sponsored by Atrium Health, North Carolina Arts Council, Corning Incorporated Foundation, Embassy Suites Charlotte/Concord, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilliard Family Foundation, Independent Tribune, Cabarrus County, City of Concord, City of Kannapolis, City of Harrisburg, Town of Midland and Town of Mt. Pleasant. Students Take Part in the Arts brings live performances into schools next week

This Week (Sept. 21 - 25)

Exhibition: From the Underground – now through Oct. 15; From the Underground brings six artists to our front door whose works influence viewers to think differently and experience life differently. From photography to charcoal portraits to installation, come and see artists that represent the next generation of North Carolina's makers and creators. Artists: Shadae Tompkins, Justin Ellis, Carla Aaron-Lopez, Carey J. King, Jamea Najé, Kalin Devone Curated by Carla Aaron-Lopez. Free and open to the public; Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org

Teen DIY – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Monday, September 19, 4:30 p.m. Need to save some cash? Keep your money safe in a cute felt piggy bank! Recommended for teens; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/teen-diyhar/.

Farm Day – Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland – Thursday, Sept. 22, 4:30 p.m. Join the Midland Library for an afternoon of fabulous farming stories and crafts for the whole family. Recommended for families; registration is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/farm-day-mid-1/.

Adult DIY – Watercolor Geode Magnets – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Friday, Sept. 23, 4 p.m. Spice up your fridge with these easy to make one-of-a-kind magnets! Recommended for adults; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/adult-diy---watercolor-geode-magnetshar/.

Next Week (Sept. 26 – Oct. 2)

Concord International Festival – Saturday, Oct. 1, 12 – 6 p.m. Join us and enjoy a world mosaic of different countries and cultures at the

Concord International Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Downtown Concord. Be amazed by colorful ethnic performances, enjoy arts and crafts from around the world, taste exquisite international food, experience cultural booths and education, and have your children play at our kids’ corner with internationally-inspired attractions. Free admission; Recommended for families. For more information, visit https://concordinternationalfestival.com/.

Orquesta Sabrosalsa – Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Hot enough to burn up the stage, Orquesta Sabrosalsa brings the sizzle of Latin music and dance to the Davis Theatre. Cost: $15 per general admission ticket; Recommended for adults. Davis Theare, 65 Union Street South, Concord. To purchase tickets, visit: https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/sobrosalsa-orquesta.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Upcoming

Art Lab - Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Family Day - Saturday, Oct. 15, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Rissi Palmer - Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. Rissi Palmer’s gift lies in reaching across all musical boundaries. While she made her mark in country music, she is equally at home in R&B music, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on music she calls Southern Soul. Her performance in the Davis Theatre is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/rissi-palmer; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

2022 NC Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. Inductions take place annually at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame to honor music legends with roots in North Carolina. Recommended for adults; Tickets are $75. Historic Gem Theatre, 111 West 1st Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to purchase tickets, see https://northcarolinamusichalloffame.org/event/2022-induction/#toggle-id-1.

Exhibition: Clay - Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 - Jan. 21, 2023 Visit the Cabarrus Arts Council’s annual show and sale featuring the works of North Carolina potters and ceramicists; free and open to the public; Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Exhibition: Clay Opening and Reception - Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-7 p.m. Meet North Carolina potters and ceramists from the Cabarrus Arts Council’s annual Clay exhibition. All pieces available for purchase. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Dancing for the Arts - Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. A dance competition that pairs local stars with professional dancers on the Davis stage, Dancing for the Arts is a fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council that begins with a cocktail buffet and ends with a dance party at Flywheel Concord until midnight; $125; tickets go on sale September 1; Box Office: 704-920-2753, Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4 or online anytime: cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Curator’s Talk: Clay - Thursday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. Learn the techniques and behind-the-scenes stories of artists featured in The Galleries’ Clay exhibition. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. Free and open to the public; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Sons of Serendip - Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. As finalists from America's Got Talent, Sons of Serendip was called "the most musically talented act on the show" by Howie Mandel and Howard Stern. Since then the quartet’s classical arrangements of popular songs have taken the world by storm. Made up of four friends who came together while graduate students at Boston University, this unique and dynamic group consists of lead vocalist Micah Christian, pianist and guitarist Cordaro Rodriguez, cellist and vocalist Kendall Ramseur, and harpist Mason Morton. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $40; cabarrusartscouncil.org/sons-of-serendip Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Art on the Go - Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland. We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public.To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-1/#register-accordion

Art Lab - Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Cookies with Santa - Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids to enjoy cookies with Santa at The Galleries; free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Jim Avett - Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett. Enjoy an evening of traditional holiday songs, beloved gospel favorites, and plenty of stories from his life on the farm and as the father of sons Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Bring the entire family and get ready to laugh, sing and capture the Christmas spirit all in one night. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27 cabarrusartscouncil.org/jim-avett-christmas-show; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1 - 2:30 p.m. and 4 - 5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC 49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).