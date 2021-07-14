Study shows $3.8 million annually for a Harrisburg Police department

Councilperson Ian Patrick stated that even if the council approves the study, it may be years before a Harrisburg Town Council goes forward with a police department. But should the town wait, the costs listed in the study would change to startup and annual costs at that time.

Councilperson Rick Russo stated that he believes a better use of town funding would be to hire more Cabarrus County deputies.

"I think we would be better off putting that money into hiring more officers from than county than putting all of that money in extra people and plus extra staff," said.

Councilperson Patrick was the one to suggest a workshop to discuss the study. He stated that the study was well done and wanted the council to have time to discuss all of it in detail before approving.

"That deliverable that we got was one of the best studies I have ever seen," Patrick said. "It had so much information in it for the 45 minutes we spent on it, and that just wasn't enough time. We are sitting here because we have to digest that information and I just felt like we needed a half day or six hours to ask questions."

The Harrisburg staff look at an open Saturday for the council to meet and discuss the study later in the year, potentially in the fall.