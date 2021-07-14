Study shows $3.8 million annually for a Harrisburg Police department

HARRISBURG — A law enforcement study showed that it would take about $3.8 million in annual tax expenses for the Town of Harrisburg to run its own police department compared to the $1.6 million in annual costs to have Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies in the town.
In October 2020, the town council was presented with a law enforcement study by David Graham with U.S. ISS Agency, LLC that showed what it would take in organization and infrastructure for the town to create a full-service police department, in comparison to the town's current contract with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office to operate a Harrisburg Division. The town's population has significantly increased over the last 10 years and with that increase, the town has needed to increase the number of sheriff's deputies in the town.
This study took the town's growing population into account and looked at the costs of starting its own police department compared to the current sheriff's contract.
The study showed that it would take $2,995,522.50 in start up costs and then $3,838,458.06 in total annual costs to run a police department in the town. In comparison, the town currently sets aside $1,586,050 in the town budget for the Cabarrus County Sheriff's contract. Those annual expenses for a department would include 37 police department employees, it was not mentioned during the meeting how many police officers are included in that number.
There would also be an additional cost of $67,000 annually for an HR staff person and $90,000 annually for an IT staff person. The total average cost per patrol division would be $94,406, not including vehicles.
The study planned for the police department to be housed in Harrisburg Town Hall once YMCA moves out and the Harrisburg Train Station. If a new building were created to house a police department, the start up and annual costs would increase by millions.
The total number of pennies on the tax rate to cover the annual costs of the police department would be 14.02 cents. The current pennies on the tax rate that go toward the law enforcement contract with the county is 5.57 cents to cover a total of 19 deputies — 17 at the Harrisburg division and 2 extra — and average patrol division costs of about $74,126, not including vehicles.
The town's tax rate would need to increase by 8.5 cents to accommodate a new police department.
Last year, the town council agreed to hold a separate workshop to dig deeper into the study, but one was never scheduled. At the Monday, July 12, meeting the council agreed again to a workshop and asked town staff to set up a time and date.
After the workshop, the town council could approve the study, but that would not mean the council would approve creating a new police department. After approving the study, council would have the options to either move forward with creating the police department, sending out a referendum to voters for the 8.5 cent tax increase for the new police department or the council could choose to wait on further action.
Councilperson Ian Patrick stated that even if the council approves the study, it may be years before a Harrisburg Town Council goes forward with a police department. But should the town wait, the costs listed in the study would change to startup and annual costs at that time.
Councilperson Rick Russo stated that he believes a better use of town funding would be to hire more Cabarrus County deputies.
"I think we would be better off putting that money into hiring more officers from than county than putting all of that money in extra people and plus extra staff," said.
Councilperson Patrick was the one to suggest a workshop to discuss the study. He stated that the study was well done and wanted the council to have time to discuss all of it in detail before approving.
"That deliverable that we got was one of the best studies I have ever seen," Patrick said. "It had so much information in it for the 45 minutes we spent on it, and that just wasn't enough time. We are sitting here because we have to digest that information and I just felt like we needed a half day or six hours to ask questions."
The Harrisburg staff look at an open Saturday for the council to meet and discuss the study later in the year, potentially in the fall.