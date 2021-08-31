Successful Saturday Art Walk in Concord

Thank you to the artists and makers who participated in and the visitors who attended our first Art Walk on Union. It was a success that we plan to do again in November. A special thank you to Waste Pro for sponsoring the event.

Artist and maker registration for the November 13 Art Walk on Union will begin soon and you can find the sign up on our website: www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

For more photos from the day, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/.

This Week (September 1-5)

Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, September 18; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.