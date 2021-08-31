Successful Saturday Art Walk in Concord

Thank you to the artists and makers who participated in and the visitors who attended our first Art Walk on Union. It was a success that we plan to do again in November. A special thank you to Waste Pro for sponsoring the event.
Artist and maker registration for the November 13 Art Walk on Union will begin soon and you can find the sign up on our website: www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
For more photos from the day, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/.
This Week (September 1-5)
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Now - Saturday, September 18; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Scott Avett, Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Old Courthouse Theatre - Looking for Volunteers!: Would you like to help usher or work concessions? Do you like to build sets? Are you interested in working backstage? Do you have an interest in running lights or sound? Or would you be willing to help on work calls? We have a spot for you! If you are interested in helping out in any way, please reply to this email to be added to our volunteer list! We look forward to hearing from you and building our OCT family! 49 Spring Street NW, Concord, NC 28025. For more information: Volunteer | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com).
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: The Josh Daniel and Mark Schimick Project - Friday, September 2, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.; This is front porch music at its best. Along with the music, come enjoy delicious food from local food trucks, sweets from Festin Bakery, beer and cider from Armored Cow Brewing, lawn games, and an intimate evening relaxing on the green behind our historic Bull Barn. Cost is $5-$10; Recommended for All Ages; Hodges Family Farms - 3900 Rocky River Rd. Charlotte. For more information visit: Hodges Farm Summer Concerts - Josh Daniel & Mark Schimick Tickets, Thu, Sept. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. | Eventbrite.
Colorful Lights Historic Walking Tour - Friday, September 3, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Every weekend in September, the Residents of Historic Concord will illuminate over 50 homes along Historic North and South Union streets with colorful lights! The tour runs through Downtown Concord and invites everyone to celebrate the area’s rich history and visit local Downtown businesses. Stroll the nearly 4-mile loop to enjoy colorfully flood-lit homes while following an interactive guide and GPS map on your smartphone. Cost is free. Downtown Concord, NC. Visit Colorful Lights Historic Concord Walking Tour | Visit Cabarrus for details.
Next Week (September 6-12)
Bedtime Story Time - Thursday, September 9, 7 p.m.; Join us for a virtual story time before bed. We’ll share stories, songs, and movement for children and families of all ages. Pajamas welcome! Cost is free; Recommended for families; Register at Library System - Bedtime Story Time* (CON) (activecalendar.com) to receive the link to the Microsoft Teams meeting.
Jake Shimabukuro - Saturday, September 11; Music is back in the Davis Theatre; With only four strings, world-renowned ukulelist JAKE SHIMABUKURO takes the ukulele to places no one has gone before, performing awe inspiring music that ranges from jazz, blues, and rock to bluegrass, classical, and folk. $47.50; Purchase tickets online: https://bit.ly/jaketix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 pm or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Upcoming
Davina and The Vagabonds - Saturday, September 18, 8 p.m.; Clever lyrics delivered by a retro sound straight out of the 1930's New Orleans Jazz scene, Davina and The Vagabonds will knock you a dirty blues kiss that will leave you begging for more. Purchase tickets online: https://bit.ly/davinatix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Downtown Cabaret - Saturday, September 25, 9 p.m.: Enjoy a classy night of burlesque accompanied by a live trio band and craft beer at Red Hill Brewery in Downtown Concord. Tickets are $25-$50; recommended for adults. Visit Downtown Cabaret (facebook.com) for details. Red Hill Brewing Company, 21 Union Street South.
Concord International Festival - Saturdays, October 2, noon-6 p.m.; This free and family-friendly event will celebrate the many cultures and diversity that is represented across Concord and Cabarrus County through live musical performances, cultural displays, food and drinks from around the world, merchandise vendors and a kids’ zone. Recommended for all ages; Union Street Concord. Hosted by the City of Concord and El Puente Hispano.
Carolina Renaissance Festival - Saturdays & Sundays, October 2-November 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Carolina Renaissance Festival located in Huntersville is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts & crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and a feast... all rolled into one nonstop daylong adventure! Tickets cost $17 for ages 5-12 (children under for free) and $27 for ages 13 and up; Recommended for all ages; 16445 Poplar Tent Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information: Carolina Renaissance Festival (renfestinfo.com).
We Banjo 3 - Wednesday, October 13, 7:30 p.m.; $39 - This Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet continually pushes musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. A Davis Theatre past favorite! Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, August 12 at 10 a.m.: https://bit.ly/web3tix or by calling 704-920-2787, Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. or Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Davis Theatre is located in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration: Saturday, November 6, at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.