Suggestions for a safer Halloween

"We don't want a large group of children congregating at doorsteps," Pollitt said. "Smaller groups for very short durations at someone’s door are advised."

It also helps that Halloween is generally an outdoor-focused holiday. The traditional attire is also fitting. According to Stephen Kissler, an epidemiologist and disease modeler at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, “What better opportunity to wear a mask than on Halloween. "Try to incorporate (a mask) into your costume any way you can.”

As far as surface transmission, it really does not seem to be a huge issue in terms of handing out candy. I’d be more mindful of the face-to-face transmission, not the candy itself. Wear your mask, but enjoy your candy," according to Kissler.

Kissler also suggest aside from COVID-19, one other smart precautionary thing you could do is get a flu shot by mid-October. That way you and your family will have a better immunity against the flu by the time Halloween gets here.

As we get ready to celebrate this Halloween, please remember that the principles of the pandemic still continue to be true--outdoor gatherings are better than indoor, ventilation is so very important, and masking remains one of the most helpful ways to stop the spread of viruses.

Be smart, be safe, remember the 3Ws, and have a “Spooktacular” time!!