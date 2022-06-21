Summer is here and the heat has followed, read how to stay safe and cool

CABARRUS COUNTY ⁠— Summer is officially here, and the heat hit record breaking numbers in Cabarrus County and surrounding areas last week.

Those high temperatures will continue this week.

With temperature highs predicted to be in the mid-to high 90s, there are a few things to look out for and remember.

The Cabarrus County Health Alliance has put out several reminders about children, pets, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Children and cars

For those with children, the health alliance put up a "Look Before You Lock" reminder for hot car and children safety.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an average of 38 children die each year in the United States from being left in an unattended vehicle and 88% of those deaths are of children ages 3 and younger. Children can die within 10 minutes of being left in a hot car.

The NOAA recommends for parents and care givers to always check the back seats before exiting and locking vehicles while on the go. A good tip is to put something in the car within view that will act as a reminder, like a small toy.

While at home, the NOAA suggests parents and caregivers lock vehicles even when they are parked in the driveway or garage. This helps prevent children from wandering into vehicles while they play outdoors.

Pets and cars

For those with furry friends, the Cabarrus Health Alliance put out a reminder that cracking a car window doesn't ensure that an animal isn't at risk while in a hot car.

Animals can die from heatstroke within 15 minutes.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, temperature inside a parked vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in just 10 minutes and almost 30 degrees in 20 minutes.

Heat-related illness

With high temperatures, it's important to be on the lookout for the symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Extreme heat is the leading cause of extreme, weather-related deaths in the United States.

Those at greater risk are those 65 years of age and older, children under 4 years old, people with existing medical issues like heart disease and those without access to air conditioning.

The body can have a hard time cooling itself in hot and humid weather.

Heat cramp symptoms look like:

Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen

Heavy sweating

Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage. Also drink water, unless the person is feeling nauseous. Seek medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness that can lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms look like:

Feeling faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Nausea or vomiting

A rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Cool, pale or clammy skin

If someone experiences these symptoms, getting into a cool, air conditioned place, taking a cool shower, using a cool compress and drinking water can help. Get medical attention if the person is throwing up, the symptoms worsen or symptoms last longer than an hour.

Heatstroke symptoms look like:

Throbbing headache and confusion

No sweating

Nausea of vomiting

Rapid and strong pulse

Loosing consciousness

Red, hot and dry skin

A body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

If someone experiences these symptoms, call 911 and move the person to a cooler place and cool the person using cool cloths or baths. But do not give anything to drink.

The best way to avoid heat related illnesses is to stay cool and hydrated. While fans can be helpful, the CDC recommends not using fans as the main source of cooling.