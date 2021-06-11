Summer is here with Pride, pools and a drag show

On another day, Perez and her family arrived at the pool to find a police offer talking to another group of teenagers, all of whom were black barring one.

She noticed that the pool manager was also present. Perez said it looked like the teens were upset so she stepped up to ask what was wrong.

She was told that the manager believed the group had more guests than were allowed at the pool and had asked for the group's pool passes.

Before showing the passes, the teens asked why they were the only large group to be asked, the manager then called to have the group removed. Perez stated that there were multiple large groups at the pool, including her own family, but all of them were majority white. Perez also stated that the teens were not confrontational and were mostly upset and scared.

Perez asked the manger to explain why no one else was asked to show pool passes but wasn't given an answer. The police officer asked the teens for their passes, and they had the correct number for their group, so the officer left.

But Perez said she was concerned about the pool manager's actions, calling in a police officer so quickly and for seeming to single out a specific group.