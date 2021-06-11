Summer is here with Pride, pools and a drag show

CONCORD — It's Pride Month and local corporations are finding ways to help celebrate and educate.
Mary Perez, founder of Encompassing Margins Corporation, has been garnering support and trying to organize Concord Pride for years. But while there was hope of a Concord Pride 2020, the pandemic quickly dashed those dreams. And since large gatherings take at least 6 months to a year to plan, there wasn't enough time to adequately plan for 2021. Other large local annual Pride gatherings like Salisbury Pride have been cancelled for the year due to COVID-19 concerns.
But that didn't stop Perez and EMC from wanting to celebrate.
"We didn't want our first year to flop because we have to move the date around over and over," Perez said. "So we want to support existing events."
Kat Cornelius, owner of TuexedoKat Imaginarium, approached Perez about supporting a drag show Cornelius has organized for Pride.
After coming home from a trip to Washington, D.C. where Cornelius saw a lot of Pride support, she wanted to bring it home to Concord. And growing up attending drag shows, she thought it would be the perfect event.
As a self-described ally of LGBTQ rights, Cornelius said she just wants to give support.
"I find it very important with everything in the political climate that is growing that people feel represented. I feel it's lax in this realm for support," she explained. "I wanted to introduce this scene for support and to have a place for people to come and meet each other."
The free show will be held at Southern Strain Brewery June 26 from 7 p.m. till 9 p.m. The first 10 patrons will receive a rainbow pin courtesy of Concord Pride and the first 50 patrons will be entered into a raffle with prizes from EMC and other organizations.
The show will consist of two 45 minute sets from four regional performers from Mann Entertainment — Ezekiel Haze, Indica Gemini, Marceline Mashic and Nova Jynah — hosted by Onya Mann.
The seating is first come first serve, and tipping is welcome. Cornelius will be at the front door with ones to break larger bills and Venmo will also be available. Southern Strain will be operating as usual. For those not interested in the show, the outdoor and back seating will be available.
While EMC has been working to support Cornelius and the show, it has also been busy spreading education now that the summer months are here.
"We wondered what we could do to make a change in this area," Perez said.
And that change is at community and neighborhood pools.
Perez said two events earlier in the spring brought the idea to mind.
This prompted her to put together a simple diversity and inclusion policy and procedure sample training for pools on the EMC website. She sent the sample to Concord City as a suggestion for community pools and she has encouraged people to bring the topic up with their local HOAs.
The sample covers things like swimwear dress that can differ for people depending on their religion, swimming pool accessibility for those that are disabled and implicit bias that can come out in policy application.
"As part of the LGBTQ community, I've personally experienced discrimination at a pool," she said.
The idea came to mind after she witnessed, at her neighborhood pool, two instances of discrimination. On one day, Perez said a group of majority black teenagers around the age 15 accessed the pools Bluetooth to play music, a common practice at the pool. When rap music came through the speakers, an older adult began to tell the teenagers that rap wasn't appropriate at a family friendly setting. The teens stated that they were playing clean versions, but the adult began screaming stating that rap contains subjects unsuitable for children.
When asked why pool staff didn't step in, Perez said pool staff is comprised of mostly teenagers and they felt uncomfortable confronting an adult.
On another day, Perez and her family arrived at the pool to find a police offer talking to another group of teenagers, all of whom were black barring one.
She noticed that the pool manager was also present. Perez said it looked like the teens were upset so she stepped up to ask what was wrong.
She was told that the manager believed the group had more guests than were allowed at the pool and had asked for the group's pool passes.
Before showing the passes, the teens asked why they were the only large group to be asked, the manager then called to have the group removed. Perez stated that there were multiple large groups at the pool, including her own family, but all of them were majority white. Perez also stated that the teens were not confrontational and were mostly upset and scared.
Perez asked the manger to explain why no one else was asked to show pool passes but wasn't given an answer. The police officer asked the teens for their passes, and they had the correct number for their group, so the officer left.
But Perez said she was concerned about the pool manager's actions, calling in a police officer so quickly and for seeming to single out a specific group.
She emailed her HOA board with resources about non-bias training. Later, she began researching inclusion and diversity in community and neighborhood pools, but found little information. So she decided to create her own and she wanted it to be wholly inclusive.
With pools already open and people able to attend them again, Perez said she just wants people to feel safe.
"Discrimination in pools goes back a long way, and I didn't find anything to help HOAs define what is okay and what isn't okay," Perez said. "This sample isn't just specific to LGBTQ or people of color. Everyone in the community should feel welcome in their community pools."