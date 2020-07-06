Summer meals for children

The “Walking In The Harvest” is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided o all children without charge and are the same code all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service
Meals will be provided at:
E.G.G.S. Summer Meals at First Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Tournament Drive SW, Concord from now - July 31 from noon to 1 p.m. Contact person is Aronda Dunlap, Elder.
W.I.T. H. at Second Presbyterian Church, 1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis now - July 31 from noon to 1 p.m. Contact person is Dallene Dillard.
