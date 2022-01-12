 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday sermon topic
Sermon Topics

Sunday sermon topic

  Updated
Sermon topics

Does your church or community organization have news you would like to share? Send it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Photo from Pixabay.com

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Fruitless or Fruitful?” Scripture: Isaiah 5:1-7.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. People are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Worship is Facebook only this Sunday. Join us for 10 a.m. worship at facebook.com/bogers.umc. Sermon: “Spiritual Gifts.” Opening Reading: Psalm 36:5-10. Scripture: John 2:1-11. Children’s Choir: “If I Am” (poem).

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship. Sermon: “Varieties of Gifts. But the Same Spirit.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:1-11.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups at 10 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are not required at this time. Sermon: “The Shepherd of My People.” Scripture: I Samuel 7:11b-16; Micah 5:2-5; Matthew 2:4-6. We welcome you to join us in worship. Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, call the pastor at 704-791-2883 or the church at 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. in its regular classroom. In-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5:30 p.m.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Sermon: “A Mother’s Request.” Scripture: Isaiah 62:1-5; I Corinthians 12:1-11; John 2:1-11.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and at 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC.

Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. No in-person church events. This Sunday’s worship service is being broadcast from Gold Hill UMC on the Mount Mitchell UMC Facebook page beginning at approximately 9:25 a.m.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m. Sermon: “Generations.” Scripture: Psalm 112; Galatians 3.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. is Bible study. Children’s Bible school is at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. is inside worship, Facebook worship and drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service and Facebook Live.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Guest minister: Dr. Rob Ruckert. Worship is at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Facebook Live. Sermon: “What is Your Personal Calling?” Scripture: Ephesians 2:8-10.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. In person and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. (through website or on Facebook at St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis). Sermon: “The Names of God (Part 2) — Jehovah-Jireh and Jehovah-Tsaba. Scripture: Genesis 22; I Samuel 17.

Information for Sermon Topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

