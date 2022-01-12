Sunday sermon topic

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Fruitless or Fruitful?” Scripture: Isaiah 5:1-7.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. People are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Worship is Facebook only this Sunday. Join us for 10 a.m. worship at facebook.com/bogers.umc. Sermon: “Spiritual Gifts.” Opening Reading: Psalm 36:5-10. Scripture: John 2:1-11. Children’s Choir: “If I Am” (poem).
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship. Sermon: “Varieties of Gifts. But the Same Spirit.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:1-11.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups at 10 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are not required at this time. Sermon: “The Shepherd of My People.” Scripture: I Samuel 7:11b-16; Micah 5:2-5; Matthew 2:4-6. We welcome you to join us in worship. Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, call the pastor at 704-791-2883 or the church at 704-782-8237.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. in its regular classroom. In-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5:30 p.m.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Sermon: “A Mother’s Request.” Scripture: Isaiah 62:1-5; I Corinthians 12:1-11; John 2:1-11.
Midway United Methodist Church
108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and at 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC.
Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church
6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. No in-person church events. This Sunday’s worship service is being broadcast from Gold Hill UMC on the Mount Mitchell UMC Facebook page beginning at approximately 9:25 a.m.
Multiply Church Concord
150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m. Sermon: “Generations.” Scripture: Psalm 112; Galatians 3.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. is Bible study. Children’s Bible school is at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. is inside worship, Facebook worship and drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service and Facebook Live.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Guest minister: Dr. Rob Ruckert. Worship is at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Facebook Live. Sermon: “What is Your Personal Calling?” Scripture: Ephesians 2:8-10.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. In person and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. (through website or on Facebook at St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis). Sermon: “The Names of God (Part 2) — Jehovah-Jireh and Jehovah-Tsaba. Scripture: Genesis 22; I Samuel 17.
Information for Sermon Topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com.