Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Rules for the Road and Life.” Scripture: II Corinthians 13:11-14.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Morning Outdoor Worship at 10 a.m. Bring a chair or listen from your vehicle at 87.9 FM. Please love your neighbor by following social distancing protocols. Also connect via Zoom or facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “God Abides.” Scripture: I John 3:16-21.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Worship 10 a.m. Livestream Service available through the church website or our Facebook page. www.epworthnc.com.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive in service Jackson Street Parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in car, wear mask and practice social distancing.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, limited in-person worship services and gatherings. Call 704-788-1180 to reserve a seat. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Steve Ayers. Sermon: “The Good Shepherd.” Scripture: Psalm 23; I John 3:16-24; John 10:11-18.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study – Matthew 1:18-2:12. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, Pastor. Sermon: “The Incomparable Majesty of God.” Scripture: II Peter 1-12-21.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. Drive-in service and Facebook Live. Worship at 11 a.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook – St. John’s Reformed Church – Kannapolis. Sermon: “The Temptation of Christ.” Scripture: Matthew 4:1-11.