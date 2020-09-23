Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live Worship 10 a.m. Sermon: “Writing, Weeping, and Rejoicing.” Scripture: Psalm 30:1-5.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Drive-in worship at 9 a.m. Tune in at the Parking Lot on 87.9 FM. Also live stream at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc at 9 a.m. Sermon: “The Imitation of Christ.” Scripture: Philippians 2:1-13.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Lyles Pkwy, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 and 11:11 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Worship 10 a.m. Livestream Service available through our website or our Facebook page. www.epworthnc.com
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available), social distancing observed. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704- 791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “What Is Reasonable?” Scripture: Matthew 20:1-16.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Having the Mind of Christ.” Scripture: Psalm 29:1-9; Philippians 2:1-13; Matthew 21:23-32.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Church School 9:30 a.m., Inside worship 11 a.m., drive-in worship 11 a.m. and Facebook worship 11 a.m. Bob Palisin, Pastor. Sermon: “Thank You For Occasionally Goofing Off.” Scripture: Mark 6:30-34.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Guest minister: Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook. Sermon: “Mary’s Song.” Scripture: I Samuel 2:1-10.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.
