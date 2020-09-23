 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday sermon topics
View Comments

Sunday sermon topics

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send the information to jstamey@independenttribune.com This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith Pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is noon on Wednesday.

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live Worship 10 a.m. Sermon: “Writing, Weeping, and Rejoicing.” Scripture: Psalm 30:1-5.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Drive-in worship at 9 a.m. Tune in at the Parking Lot on 87.9 FM. Also live stream at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc at 9 a.m. Sermon: “The Imitation of Christ.” Scripture: Philippians 2:1-13.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Lyles Pkwy, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 and 11:11 a.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Worship 10 a.m. Livestream Service available through our website or our Facebook page. www.epworthnc.com

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available), social distancing observed. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704- 791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “What Is Reasonable?” Scripture: Matthew 20:1-16.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Having the Mind of Christ.” Scripture: Psalm 29:1-9; Philippians 2:1-13; Matthew 21:23-32.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Church School 9:30 a.m., Inside worship 11 a.m., drive-in worship 11 a.m. and Facebook worship 11 a.m. Bob Palisin, Pastor. Sermon: “Thank You For Occasionally Goofing Off.” Scripture: Mark 6:30-34.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Guest minister: Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook. Sermon: “Mary’s Song.” Scripture: I Samuel 2:1-10.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts