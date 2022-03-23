Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Lessons in Prayer: Moses.” Scripture: Exodus 33:7-23.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you may choose to wear a mask during indoor worship, however, at this time, mask wearing is not required.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in-person or Facebook. Masks are optional. Sermon: “To Follow or Not to Follow.” Scripture: Psalm 32; Luke 15:11-32. Poem Reading: “The Meaning of Faith” by Sharon L. Garsuch.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “Prodigal.” Scripture: Luke 15:1-3, 11b-32.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are not required at this time. Social distancing is requested. Sermon: “God’s Blessings Are the Best.” Scripture: I Chronicles 16:34; Ephesians 1:3; I Peter 1:4; John 14:1-4; John 14:6. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, call the Pastor’s phone 704-791-2883 or the church’s phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Re-Play on Facebook Monday at 5 p.m. Sermon: “Confession: What Keeps Us From God?” Scripture: Joel 2:12-13; Galatians 3:26-29.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Sermon: “Celebrate.” Scripture: Psalm 32; II Corinthians 5:16-21; Luke 15:1-3, 11b-32.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: “Judgment and love.” Scripture: II Corinthians 5:16-21; Luke 15:1-3, 11b-32. Suggested Hymns: UMH 568, Christ for the World We Sing; TFWS 2214, Lead Me, Guide Me.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday School at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distance. If you have not taken the Covid vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Homecoming; Returning to the Father.” Scripture: Luke 15:11-31.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Pkwy S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd N, are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 a.m. and Worship and Sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live. Youth Sunday: Minister Michael G. Stafford. Sermon: “Who Am I?” Scripture: Psalms 139:13.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Pastor Sue Black. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook live. Sermon: “Jesus Is Our Light.” Scripture: John 1:1-14. There will be a catered lunch immediately following the worship service to welcome Pastor Sue and her husband, Bob, to our church.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. 9:30 a.m. - Sunday school for all ages. 10:30 a.m. - Worship Service. 4 p.m. - Adult Bible Study. Sermon: “Lessons from the Judges – Deborah.” Scripture: Judges 4:1-24.

