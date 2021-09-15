Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Name Above All Names: The Life.” Scripture: John 10:1-18.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Sermon: “Unconventional Wisdom.” Scripture: Proverbs 31:10-31; James 3:13-4-3, 7-8a.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “Surrender All to God.” Scripture: Psalm 1.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information can be found at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the N.C. governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship. Sermon: “Last of All and Servant of All.” Scripture: Mark 9:30-37.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in person worship. Contemporary worship: 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups: 10 a.m. Traditional worship: 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter from any door. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school: 9:15 a.m. In person worship service: 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5 p.m. Sermon: “Insignificant Greatness: The Faithfulness in Being Last.” Scripture: Mark 9:30-37.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “First and Last.” Scripture: Psalm 54; James 3:13-4:3, 7-8a; Mark 9:30-37.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible study. 10 a.m.: Children’s Bible school. 11 a.m.: Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In person worship service and Facebook Live. Sermon: “The Recall Button.” Scripture: Lamentations 2:17-29.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship: 11 a.m. in sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “Who’s the Boss?” Scripture: II Samuel 7:1-17.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Due to COVID cases rising in our area, St. John’s Reformed Church has discontinued its 9:30 a.m. Sunday school classes until January. We are having 10:30 a.m. morning worship each Sunday in person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page, St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis. Beginning in October, the church will have adult Bible study at 4 p.m. Sermon: “Two Principles Regarding Change and Differences.” Scripture: Matthew 9:14-17.