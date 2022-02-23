Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “What’s Right with the Church: Our Resources.” Scripture: I Timothy 6:6-19.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Persons are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in-person or Facebook. Social distancing and masks are optional. Sermon: “What Does Lent Mean to You?” Opening Reading: Psalm 99. Scripture: Luke 4:1-13. Children's Poem: “I Turn to Jesus” by Sharon K Shubert.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “Transfiguration.” Scripture: Luke 9:28-36.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are not required at this time. Social distancing is requested. Sermon: “The Starter Kit.” Scripture: James 1:6-8; Genesis 12:2-3; John 8:56; Romans 1:16-17; Ephesians 6:12; Matthew 11:28-30; Revelation 14:14-16. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, call the Pastor's phone 704-791-2883 or the church's phone 704-782-8237.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Re-Play on Facebook Monday at 5 p.m. Sermon: “De-coding the Cloud-not.” Scripture: Exodus 34:29-35 (MSG); Luke 9:28-43 (NRSV).
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor:Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Sermon: “A Glimpse.” Scripture: Psalm 99; II Corinthians 3:12-4:2; Luke 9:28-43a.
Midway United Methodist Church
108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: “Transfiguration Sunday.” Scripture: Exodus 34:29-35; Luke 9:28-36. Suggested Hymns: TFWS 2077, You Alone are Holy; TFWS 2272, Holy Ground.
Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church
6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday School at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distance. If you have not taken the Covid vaccine, wear a mask.
Multiply Church Concord
150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Pkwy S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd N, are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 a.m. and Worship and Sermon at 11:15 a.m.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live. Sermon: “Are You Preparing For Success?” Scripture: Exodus 1:6-14.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook live. Sermon: “A Study on the Book of Philippians.” Scripture: Philippians 3.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school has been temporarily discontinued due to increased Covid numbers in the community. Sunday Morning Worship in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study at 4 p.m. Sunday. Sermon: “The Names of God (Part Seven) – El Shaddai.” Scripture: Genesis 17.
