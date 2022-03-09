Sunday sermon topics

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: “Friends of the cross.” Scripture: Psalm 27:7-14; Philippians 3:17-4:1. Suggested Hymns: TFWS 2074, Shout to the Lord; UMH 419, I Am Thine, O Lord.