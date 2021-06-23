 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday sermon topics
0 Comments

Sunday sermon topics

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sermon topics

If your church or religious organization has events, news or sermon topics you would like to share, email them to jstamey@independenttribune.com

 Photo from Pixabay.com

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Good Shepherd.” Scripture: John 10:11-18 .

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Following worship we will have a farewell brunch for Rev. MacDonald and Heidi Miller as they move to a new appointment. Sermon: “Homily: Missional Embodiment.” Scripture: II Corinthians 8:4-15.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship!

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive in service Jackson Street Parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in car, wear mask and practice social distancing.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “The Power of Touch.” Scripture: Lamentations 3:22-33; II Corinthians 8:7-15; Mark 5:21-43.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Adult Bible Study – Matthew 21:1-17. 10 a.m. Children’s Bible School.. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, Pastor. Sermon: “We Are Glad With the Joy of God’s Presence.” Scripture: John 16:15-24.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. In Person Worship Service and Facebook Live Stream at 10 a.m.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook St. John’s Reformed Church–Kannapolis. Sermon: “Why Did Jesus, The Son of Man, Come?” Scripture: John 3:9-16. .

Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This unknown detail about Stonehenge might blow your mind

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mount Pleasant native wins another national-level masonry competition
Local News

Mount Pleasant native wins another national-level masonry competition

  • Updated

“I spent a lot of time practicing especially when I was in high school. I would practice every day. I’d go to school and build a project to practice for the masonry contest every single day. Sometimes I’d build two or three a day. I’d go to school and I’d build one and sometimes two at school and then I’d come home and build another one some days and it really pays off when you win."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts