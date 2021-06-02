 Skip to main content
Sunday sermon topics
Sunday sermon topics

Sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Paul: Beautiful Picture, Broken Brush” Scriptures: Acts 9: 1-6

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. The church returns to in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Congregants are asked to continue to practice social distance protocols. Service will also be broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and stream on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Guest speaker: Judy James.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship!

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive in service Jackson Street Parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in car, wear mask and practice social distancing.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Family.” Scripture: Psalm 138; II Corinthians 4:13-5:1; Mark 3;20-35.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study – Matthew 10:24-42 . 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, Pastor.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.Drive-in Worship service and Live Stream.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook – St. John’s Reformed Church – Kannapolis. Guest speaker will be Rev. Kevin Gilliam.

Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

