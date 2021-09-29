Sunday sermon topics

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. With all the Covid variants and numbers being up we have gone back to mask being required and request people social distance themselves in the pews. At the moment they can enter from any door. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5 p.m. World Communion Sunday. Sermon: “Called to a Higher Standard. When we separate what God has united.” Scripture: Mark 10:2-16.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Let Them Come To Me.” Scripture: Psalm 26; Hebrews 1: 1-4, 2:5-12; Mark 10: 2-16.

New Gilead Reformed Church