All People’s Church of Jesus Christ

Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at American Legion Post 172. Pastor: Prophet Roland Jordan. Sermon: “Satan You Can’t Have My People.” Scriptures: Psalm 37.

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Holy Boldness.” Scripture: Acts 4:1-22.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. McKenzie Sefa. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship in-person or on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sermon: “What Are We Doing Here?” Opening Reading: Poem, “For When You Need a Second to Think It Over,” page 94 from “The Lives We Actually Live” by Kate Bowler and Jessica Richie. Scripture Reading: I Kings 19:9-18.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. 704-782-6923. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (casual worship) and 11 a.m. (traditional worship with children’s church). Coffee/Cookie Social from 9:30-11 a.m. Adult Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Children’s area and nursery available. All services livestreamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran Concord YouTube channel – easy access through our website at http://www.clconcord.org or church app Calvary Lutheran Church – NC. All are welcome. Sermon: “Jesus Walks on the Water.”

Center United Methodist Church

1119 Union St. S., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Brian Crady. Sunday school for “In Betweens” and young adults at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Nursery is provided during the worship service. Website is www.centerumcconcord.org. Look forward to you joining us for our service! Sermon: “God’s Church is the Body of Christ.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:12-31; Ephesians 4:4-16.

Cold Springs Global Methodist Church

2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Cliff Wall. Worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Visit online at https://youtube.com/@coldspringschurchconcord. Sermon: “Working on a Building.” Scripture: Ephesians 2:11-22.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or view online at our Facebook page. Series: Bridge Builders. Sermon: “Forgiveness.” Scripture: Colossians 3:13-14; Luke 7:40-50 ESV.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dennis Marshall. Sunday school at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. We welcome all to join us in person, or you may livestream or watch the recorded service at our website at www.epworthnc.com.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups at 10 a.m. Traditional worship at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by our worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Review: The Church of Laodicea.” Scripture: Revelation 3:14-21; Romans 12:21. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883 or the church’s phone at 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service.

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church

900 Klondale Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Craft. Worship at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary on Sundays. No mask restrictions. Sermon: “Bananas for Jesus.”

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost. Sermon: “Troubled Water.” Scripture: I Kings 19:9-18; Romans 10:5-15; Matthew 14:22-33.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost. Sermon: “Immediately, Immediately, Immediately.” First Reading: Psalm 85:8-13. Second Reading: Matthew 14:22-33. Suggested Hymns: UMH 57, “O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing”; UMH 133, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms.”

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. (adult and children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or on Facebook.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd. N., are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church, ECO

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. – Adult Bible study. 10 a.m. – Sunday school. 11 a.m.—Worship in the Sanctuary, also live on Facebook.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-person worship service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor Sue Black, minister. Rev. Aaron Price, assistant pastor. Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Speak Truthfully.” Scripture: Exodus 20:16.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages—9:30 a.m. Worship Service—10:30 a.m. Website: www.ourstjohns.org. Email/phone: ourstjohns@gmail.com / 704-932-3656. Sermon: “On the Basis of Children. Part 1.” Scripture: Matthew 18:1-5.

Trinity United Church of Christ

38 Church St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Nathan King; Pastor of Evangelism: Rev. Dr. Cathy Cook. Worship at 11 a.m., in person or on Facebook Live. Sermon: “Getting Your Feet Wet” by Rev. Nathan King. Scripture: Matthew 14:22-33.