Suspect Arrested in Thefts from Schools

KANNAPOLIS - On June 8, 2021 at approximately 5 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department arrested Brian Kyle Gantt, 34, in reference to a string of break-ins that have occurred at multiple Kannapolis City Schools and the RCCC Cosmetology Campus.

Mr. Gantt was transported to the Cabarrus County Jail where he has been charged with six counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, two counts of Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering and five counts of Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property.