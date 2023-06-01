CHARLOTTE – Sycamore Brewing, Charlotte’s largest independent brewery, Thursday, June 1, opened its brand-new South End taproom, providing a destination for beer drinkers, families, foodies and now coffee lovers alike. The expansive 10,000 square-foot interior space with an 11,000 square-foot beer garden is located at 2151 Hawkins St. next door to Sycamore’s original taproom.

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of North Carolina from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Carolina Coast, the space spans two stories with a 6,000-square-foot second-floor patio and bar overlooking Charlotte’s Rail Trail and city skyline. Complete with a ground-level beer garden, a full-service taproom with food offerings featuring fresh ingredients from local farms, and a new café concept serving house-brewed coffee and pastries and a custom-built Airstream food truck stationed upstairs – the space is a destination for good times and great beer.

“When we first opened our brewery nearly 10 years ago, we had big dreams of producing fresh beer with top-notch ingredients and the response has been incredible,” says Sycamore Brewing Owner Sarah Brigham. “From humble beginnings to this new build, we’re incredibly grateful for the community’s support, and are thrilled to finally be sharing our new taproom with them. We look forward to raising a glass with our customers in our new space!”

Along with coffee and beer, the taproom now serves other beverage options including froze, cider, a curated wine list, cocktails on tap (some coffee inspired) and boozy popsicles. Grab-n-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options are available at the café or in the beer garden daily, and brunch will also be offered on weekends soon.

Live music at beer garden

Sycamore will also host ongoing live music every Thursday through Sunday with local and regional bands at its beer garden rooftop and Rail Trail stage.

The new taproom is open seven days a week from 7am-midnight. Café hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the regular food menu and draft beer are both available starting at 11 a.m.