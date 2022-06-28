Symphony, fireworks in the park highlight week in Kannapolis

Discover Fun in Kannapolis continues its festivities this week.

The city of Kannapolis has lined up a busy schedule of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and, of course, fireworks for 2022.

All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week's events are:

• Thursday, June 30, Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Vance Avenue.

• Friday, July 1, Concert in the Park and Fireworks: Charlotte Symphony at 7 p.m. at Village Park.

• Sunday, July 3, Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota from 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park.

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking allowed.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer's entire schedule or find it on Facebook and Twitter.