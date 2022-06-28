 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Symphony, fireworks in the park highlight week in Kannapolis

  • Updated
  • 0
ULTIMANOTA

UltimaNota will be in concert Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park.

 From the City of Kannapolis

Discover Fun in Kannapolis continues its festivities this week.

The city of Kannapolis has lined up a busy schedule of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and, of course, fireworks for 2022.

All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week's events are:

• Thursday, June 30, Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Vance Avenue.

• Friday, July 1, Concert in the Park and Fireworks: Charlotte Symphony at 7 p.m. at Village Park.

• Sunday, July 3, Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota from 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park.

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking allowed.

People are also reading…

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer's entire schedule or find it on Facebook and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden Administration proposes electric vehicle charging stations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts