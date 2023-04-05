MIDLAND - In spite of threatening weather, American Legion Post in Midland was able to conduct a dual ceremony on Saturday, April 1. The program was moved inside, filling the post to capacity with standing room only for more than 65 guests.

Highlighting the program was the dedication of an outdoor static display, a retired U.S. Air Force T-33 ‘Shooting Star’ training aircraft.

The invited guests included the Mayor of Midland John Crump; Cabarrus County Commissioners Steve Morris, Commission Chair and Lynn Shue, Vice Chair; U.S. Congressman Dan Bishop’s representative, Merrill Miller; North Carolina state Commander Mike Donnelly; American Legion Division 4 Commander Bob Price; District 17 Commander Judy Tarbox and District 17 Vice Commander Gary Wyatt; and Superior Court Judge Marty McGee.

Additional participants in the ceremonies were: Maj. Wallace Reed, U.S.A.F. (Ret.) the Commander of West Stanly High School, JROTC; David Jones, Cabarrus County Carolina Club, and 9-year-old Brian Gaffney, who led the assembled guests in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Major Wallace Reed, accepted, on behalf of the West Stanly High School Air Force, Junior ROTC program, a converted U.S. Postal Service mailbox for the deposit of tattered, torn and faded flags provided by David Jones of the Cabarrus County Carolina Club.

The box will be placed in the high school’s lobby for easy student access. Other “drop boxes’ are scheduled for placement at various locations and high schools in Cabarrus County.

The dedication of the T-33 was led by post Commander Bill Derugen followed by comments by North Carolina American Legion Commander Mike Donnelly in which he praised the Midland post for being “top Notch” and said “all of our members deserve a pat on the back,” also we have “a lot of history here.”

The American Legion, the largest veteran’s organization in the world is dedicated to serving the community in which we live and our fellow veterans.