Taps Across America Monday at ECHS Museum

MOUNT PLEASANT– This Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will participate in Taps Across America, The National Moment of Remembrance recognizing those who died in military service to the United States.

Taps Across America began in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the pandemic. This year thousands of buglers across the United States will sound Taps following one minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time.

ECHS will host local trumpet player Cameron Beaver who has registered to participate in Taps Across America 2021. A Mount Pleasant High School graduate who has continued his studies at UNC Charlotte, Beaver has played in many different settings, including orchestras, jazz combos, drum corps and marching band. He is also a brass instruments instructor.

The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum ahead of the 3 p.m. minute of silence, followed by Beaver sounding Taps on his trumpet. The museum is located at 1145 North College Street in Mount Pleasant.

For more information on Taps Across America, visit www.TapsAcrossAmerica.org.

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.