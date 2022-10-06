Tasty treats at the Speedway for this weekend's ROVAL racing fans

CONCORD – NASCAR’s most anticipated event of the Playoffs, the 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™ returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the fifth running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Fans will witness history as NASCAR’s best compete for the trophy and a spot in the NASCAR Playoff’s Round of 8.

In addition to unpredictable racing on the track, no race weekend would be complete without feasting on uniquely custom treats that are only available at America’s Home for Racing. Charlotte Motor Speedway will premiere two brand-new culinary creations – Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream and ROVAL™ Rumble Beer – throughout the Bank of America ROVAL 400™ weekend.

Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream

The delicious Rocky ROVAL™ Ice Cream was custom made by Ellie May’s Dang Good Ice Cream, based in nearby Davidson, North Carolina. This sweet creation features and silky smooth vanilla ice cream mixed with a heaping helping of Oreo crumbles and blended with delectable fudge and marshmallow ribbons.

The bright blue frozen delight will be served in a cup or cone from Jack’s Treat Truck and is only available on-site until the checkered flag falls (or while supplies last).

ROVAL™ Rumble Beer

Fans looking forward to savoring a refreshing beverage while taking in all the action on track need look no further than the all-new ROVAL™ Rumble beer. This easy-drinking, Helles-style German wheat beer is third in a series of race-themed brews served up by Cabarrus Brewing Company. Served in a race-themed can, this savory beer is perfect for Sunday afternoon sipping at the race track.

Attendees can try each of these yummy treats throughout the Bank of America ROVAL 400 race weekend. With tasty creations like Rocky ROVAL™ ice cream and ROVAL™ Rumble beer, fans’ taste buds will be as happy as the driver who ultimately finds his way to Victory Lane.

TICKETS:

To purchase Drive for the Cure 250 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race tickets, fans can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10. Tickets also include access to any of three nights of A-list music acts, including concerts by Poison frontman Bret Michaels on Friday, Oct. 7; rock band 3 Doors Down on Saturday, Oct. 8; and an infield pre-race concert with rap superstar Nelly prior to Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™