TEJ SHENDE: Understanding epilepsy, a common and treatable condition

Did you know?
Submitted graphic

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that affects approximately 50 million people worldwide. It is characterized by recurrent seizures, which are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Seizures can vary in severity and can range from brief lapses in awareness or muscle spasms to full-blown seizures that involve convulsions and loss of consciousness.

Epilepsy can occur at any age, but it is most common in young children and older adults. In many cases, the cause of epilepsy is unknown, but it can be triggered by various factors such as head injuries, brain infections, or genetic predisposition.

Despite the fact that epilepsy is a common and treatable condition, it is often misunderstood and stigmatized. People with epilepsy may face discrimination and difficulties in their personal and professional lives, including obtaining employment or insurance coverage. This can lead to social isolation and a negative impact on mental health.

There are several treatment options available for people with epilepsy, including medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery. Medications are the most common treatment for epilepsy and are usually effective in controlling seizures. However, these medications can also have side effects, and finding the right medication and dosage can be a process of trial and error.

Lifestyle changes, such as getting enough sleep, avoiding triggers such as alcohol and certain medications, and reducing stress, can also help control seizures. In some cases, surgery may be an option to remove the part of the brain that is causing seizures.

In recent years, researchers have made significant strides in understanding the causes of epilepsy and developing new treatments. One promising new treatment is the use of medical marijuana to control seizures. While more research is needed to fully understand the effectiveness of medical marijuana in treating epilepsy, early studies have shown promising results.

It is important for society to continue to educate ourselves about epilepsy and support those living with the condition. By raising awareness and promoting understanding, we can work toward a future where people with epilepsy are able to live full and fulfilling lives. This can be achieved through increased funding for research and better access to treatment, as well as promoting acceptance and inclusion for people with epilepsy in our communities.

If you or someone you know is living with epilepsy, it is important to seek out support and resources. There are many organizations and support groups available to help individuals and families affected by epilepsy, and speaking with a health care professional can provide helpful information and guidance. Together, we can work toward a world where epilepsy is no longer misunderstood and stigmatized, but rather a condition that is understood, accepted, and effectively treated.

Tej Shende is a junior at Cox Mill High School and a member of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), a club where students can compete in competitions related to the medical field.

