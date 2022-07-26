 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tesla Cruise-In and Small Business Saturday

Tesla Cruise-In

CONCORD– Tesla Cruise-In to take place during Small Business Saturday, July 30,. Shop local and talk Tesla.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Concord will feature a Tesla Cruise-In during its monthly Small Business Saturday. Union Street North will be closed to car traffic between Cabarrus Avenue and the Public Library entrance, and open to pedestrians.

Tesla owners will display their cars and talk Tesla, Electric Vehicles, Downtown Concord, and more. Some outdoor shopping and food trucks, Another Food Truck and Tacos la Chulada will be available during the event.

Make a purchase at a participating business, scan the QR code at checkout and you’ll be entered to win $100 in Downtown Concord Dollars or one of five $20 Gift Cards to Buzz City Games.

