Thank you, veterans

Field of Honor closing ceremony

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will host the closing ceremony today for the inaugural Field of Honor.

The ceremony will feature remarks from U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, patriotic music, a keynote address from Maj. Gen. Chuck Swannack, and will culminate with the reading of all 500 veterans honored on the field.

Swannack served in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years and is now the executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities.

The ceremony will honor those individuals who have given of themselves to protect our freedom with the playing of branch service songs. The event is planned to bring recognition to veterans who are still with us and honor those no longer with us. At the conclusion of the reading of the names, “Taps” will be played. The event is open to the public and will be socially distanced on the concourse or in the stadium dependent on the weather.

The Field of Honor is at Atrium Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 11.

