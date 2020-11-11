Thank you, veterans

Field of Honor closing ceremony
The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will host the closing ceremony today for the inaugural Field of Honor.
The ceremony will feature remarks from U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, patriotic music, a keynote address from Maj. Gen. Chuck Swannack, and will culminate with the reading of all 500 veterans honored on the field.
Swannack served in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years and is now the executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities.
The ceremony will honor those individuals who have given of themselves to protect our freedom with the playing of branch service songs. The event is planned to bring recognition to veterans who are still with us and honor those no longer with us. At the conclusion of the reading of the names, “Taps” will be played. The event is open to the public and will be socially distanced on the concourse or in the stadium dependent on the weather.
The Field of Honor is at Atrium Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. today, Nov. 11.
Cabarrus annual program moves to drive-thru
The Cabarrus County Veterans Service Office and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County are teaming up again for a Veterans Day program. Because of COVID-19 precautions, there will be changes this year.
Watch party
Tune in to a special televised tribute to Cabarrus County veterans premiering today, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Watch on CabCo TV (Spectrum Channel 22), the county’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/cabarruscounty) and the county’s Facebook page (facebook.com/cabarruscounty).
The program shares the profiles of four Cabarrus residents: Marine Corps veterans Ruth Brooks, Curtis Clark and Dot Cole, and Army veteran Gary Mallernee. The show also incorporates some traditional elements of the annual ceremony.
Drive-thru event
Local veterans are invited to a drive-thru celebration today from noon to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, 247 Spring St. NW, Concord. Members of the community will greet veterans with cheers and thank-you signs as they parade through the parking lot. The first 300 veterans will receive appreciation bags filled with cards from local students, and goodies from community partners, chamber members and county departments.
Veterans Day at Caldwell Park
Concord Logan Optimist Club presents a Veterans Day drive-thru celebration today, Nov. 11, beginning at 1 p.m. at Marvin H. Caldwell Park.
Come out to support and thank them for their service. The park is at 362 Georgia St. SW, Concord.
For more information, call Wilma Means at 704-777-1920 or email Teresa Hillie at thillie3@yahoo.com.
Flags at Harrisburg Veterans Park
With the pandemic resulting in the cancellation of the normal programs observed on Veterans Day, Harrisburg's American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 523 looked for other ways to remind the public of this patriotic holiday and to honor the men and women who have served this country.
The unit decided nothing represents more the service and sacrifice of millions of veterans than the American flag, "Old Glory."
A group of unit members and volunteers gathered last Friday at Veterans Park in Harrisburg to place flags in the center grassy area. The flags will remain until Thursday, Nov. 12.
The unit's plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary last year were also interrupted, so members decided it would be most appropriate to display 101 flags to acknowledge the 101st anniversary, which was celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Anyone interested in more information about this organization can contact Janice MacLeod at 980-253-0656 or jhm1018@aol.com.
