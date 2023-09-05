CONCORD — So, you’re in the middle of a home renovation project. You have your debris loaded up. What’s next? The Cabarrus County Construction and Demolition Waste Landfill and Convenience Center has you covered.

The county is reminding residents, contractors and builders of the Cabarrus Landfill, and the importance of following rules and regulations while using its services.

The guidelines are designed to ensure safety for customers and employees, responsible waste disposal, resource conservation, environmental protection and economic efficiency.

The landfill accepts construction and demolition debris and yard waste from commercial businesses and homeowners.

Operating as an enterprise fund, the landfill generates its own revenues which are used to cover the operating budget.

“While the landfill is part of Cabarrus County government, no tax dollars are used for operating expenses,” says Cabarrus Environmental Management Director Kevin Grant. “The income from disposal fees allows us to operate the landfill. The rules are in place to keep the fees as low as possible for residents and extend the longevity of the landfill.”

Always back that truck up

To remain efficient, landfill officials require folks disposing of construction and demolition waste to back up trucks and trailers as far as possible to the disposal site. This enables staff to keep the open waste area small and manageable. This a state requirement and allows staff to manage the waste efficiently and cost effectively.

Waste-crushing compactors cover less area when waste is disposed of properly, which cuts down on fuel costs.

This also allows better compaction. “Filling air space is crucial in order to expand the landfill’s usable lifetime,” Grant says. “There is only so much land, so using height to our advantage allows us more time to offer landfill services to residents.”

Be sure your residential waste trailer is eight feet long or less

As a courtesy to Cabarrus residents, the landfill accepts small amounts of residential waste but must transport the waste to the privately-owned Republic Services Charlotte Motor Speedway landfill.

The Cabarrus County landfill is charged for each disposal, and it can be costly and time consuming to transport the waste. Because of this, vehicles disposing of regular residential waste cannot have trailers longer than eight feet. Also, box trucks are not allowed.

Whole-house cleanouts are not accepted, and small waste must be bagged.

Residents can receive a $5 credit toward their disposal fee by bringing in two grocery bags per load of the following recyclable materials: glass (bottles and jars only), aluminum and steel cans, household paper (newspaper, magazines, junk mail, cereal boxes, etc.) and plastic (bottles, jugs and jars only) as well as cardboard (does not need to be bagged).

Card swiping beats digging for change

The Cabarrus County landfill is cashless, and only accepts credit or debit cards for payment.

While disposing of residential waste can sometimes be as inexpensive as $1, payment must still be made by card. This allows for more efficient accounting practices and enhanced safety for the staff as they are not handling cash.

Determine where to dispose

Get quick access to disposal and sorting questions with CARTology, an online, app-based resource.

CARTology features a Waste Wizard, which provides information on how materials can be reused, recycled, composted or disposed of in the community. Users in Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg and unincorporated areas of Cabarrus County can also use the tool to access their household’s waste collection calendar and register for reminders.

Access CARTology in two ways:

1. From any device and web browser, visit the websites for Concord (concordnc.gov), Kannapolis (kannapolisnc.gov), Harrisburg (harrisburgnc.org) or Cabarrus County (cabarruscounty.us) to use the entire suite of tools

2. From the free mobile app, just search for CARTology in the App Store or Google Play Store to download and learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications

The Cabarrus County landfill is located at 4441 Irish Potato Road, Concord, NC, 28025. For more information, visit https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Solid-Waste-Management/Construction-and-Demolition-Waste-Landfill or call the Landfill Scale House at 704-920-2951.

For information on disposing of household hazardous waste and recycling services in Cabarrus County, visit https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Solid-Waste-Management.