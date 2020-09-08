The Carolina Cruise: Classic cars, trucks and hot rods roll through Cabarrus

“For the past seven months, the United States has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our relatives and friends have been affected due to the virus and the impact will be felt for a long time to come,” organizers said in a post on Facebook before the event. “As our normal world has changed our daily lives, the automotive hobby has been put on hold. The Carolina Cruise, patterned after the Woodward Dream Cruise, is designed to give the automotive enthusiast the opportunity, for one day, to join other enthusiasts and show their automotive passion. At the same time, we hope to create an economic impact to area businesses and promote area charities.”