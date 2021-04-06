The Carolina Cruise gets rolling April 24

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Carolina Cruise will once again become a rolling car show for the 2021 season.

Last year, the annual event was planned as a rolling car show as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to ramp up leading into the fall season. As a result the event was held socially distanced throughout the County as cars rolled through the streets giving the neighborhood a chance to see a show while so much of the world was shut down.

This year the event will feel much like the last with cars traveling along Highway 29 and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard on April 24th and once again on Sept. 4. The event in April will connect the Autobarn Classic Cars to the Mustang Owner’s Museum and the one in September will go from Atrium Health Ballpark to the Mustang Owner’s Museum.

“The Cruise is free for everyone and all vehicles are welcome,” the event’s website reads. “Cruisers can join in anywhere along the route (and) leave and return as they want, just like cruising the strip at the beach!

“All car clubs and groups are invited.”

The Mustang Owner’s Museum will host the Mustang Corral, which will be all things Mustangs during the cruise.