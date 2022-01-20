The Chamber announces 2022 officers, board

CONCORD—The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announced Wednesday its 2022 Board of Directors and officers.
Chad Tarlton, vice president, Uwharrie Bank, has agreed to serve as chair of the Board of Directors. He follows Dana Ritchie, vice president, Pinnacle Financial Partners, who completed her term in December 2021 and will serve as past chair. Ward Childress, business analyst, Ben Mynatt Family of Dealerships, will serve as vice-chair and advocacy chair and will chair the board in 2023. Ladoska Keeter, owner, Gordon, Keeter & Company, will serve a second term as treasurer. Justin Moore, owner, Sublmnl Design, will serve as events chair; Stacey Griffin, co-owner/community outreach director, Cabarrus Brewing Company, will serve as membership chair; and Natasha Lipscomb, vice president, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, will serve as workforce development chair. Randy Welch, district manager, government and community relations, Duke Energy, will serve as ex-officio advisor.
New board members with terms 2022–2024 are Angie Brown, general manager, Great Wolf Lodge; Dr. Allen Dobson, owner, 73 & Main; Steve Fisher, president/chief executive officer, F&M Bank; and Erin Shoe, chief operating officer, Cabarrus Health Alliance.
“We are very grateful to these business leaders who volunteer their time to help shape business-friendly public policy, connect members to resources and opportunities, convene around challenges and champion Cabarrus County as a great place to live, work and play,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus. “The visionary guidance that our board members give The Chamber will be particularly valuable as we work to move all businesses forward and build a community where all are valued and successful.”
Returning board members are:
Hank Alston – Merrill Lynch
Marjorie Brown – Elder Law and Estate Planning Solutions of the Piedmont
Jim Craddock – CESI
Kevin Garay – Kannapolis City Schools
Haley Hassler – Barton Malow Builders
William Isenhour – Johnston, Allison & Hord, PA
John Kopicki – Cabarrus County Schools
Gayle Love Lee – Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Dale Shoffner – S&D Coffee and Tea
Mark Spitzer – Caste & Cooke North Carolina, LLC
Greg Walter – Charlotte Motor Speedway
The Chamber recently relocated its offices to The Cabarrus Center in downtown Concord where it is co-located with other business support services and organizations. The Chamber will present its new strategic plan at its annual meeting on March 4 at Great Wolf Lodge. For more information, visit cabarrus.biz or call 704-782-4000.