The Chamber announces 2022 officers, board

CONCORD—The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announced Wednesday its 2022 Board of Directors and officers.

Chad Tarlton, vice president, Uwharrie Bank, has agreed to serve as chair of the Board of Directors. He follows Dana Ritchie, vice president, Pinnacle Financial Partners, who completed her term in December 2021 and will serve as past chair. Ward Childress, business analyst, Ben Mynatt Family of Dealerships, will serve as vice-chair and advocacy chair and will chair the board in 2023. Ladoska Keeter, owner, Gordon, Keeter & Company, will serve a second term as treasurer. Justin Moore, owner, Sublmnl Design, will serve as events chair; Stacey Griffin, co-owner/community outreach director, Cabarrus Brewing Company, will serve as membership chair; and Natasha Lipscomb, vice president, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, will serve as workforce development chair. Randy Welch, district manager, government and community relations, Duke Energy, will serve as ex-officio advisor.

New board members with terms 2022–2024 are Angie Brown, general manager, Great Wolf Lodge; Dr. Allen Dobson, owner, 73 & Main; Steve Fisher, president/chief executive officer, F&M Bank; and Erin Shoe, chief operating officer, Cabarrus Health Alliance.