The Chamber announces Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2023

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus is proud to announce the 35 participants in the 2023 Class of Leadership Cabarrus.
The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.
Through a series of monthly class days from September through May, members are introduced to and examine how leadership in the historical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to preserve and advance Cabarrus County and its citizens. Additionally, the class works together to produce a legacy service project that benefits the community.
“Leadership Cabarrus has been a signature program of the Chamber since 1989, and we couldn’t be prouder of it, the wonderful alumni that pilot the steering committee, and the class participants,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “Our graduates are always amazed at the depth of community knowledge they amass, along with professional and personal connections. Through the years, the classes’ legacy projects have added quality of life benefits ranging from recreational opportunities, nonprofit program enhancements and educational support.”
Duke Energy is the title sponsor for Leadership Cabarrus.
“Duke is proud of the communities we serve, and we are happy to invest in the The Chamber and this meaningful program that develops our communities’ and businesses’ future leaders,” said Randy Welch, Duke Energy District Manager, Government and Community Relations.
Academy Bus serves as the Transportation Sponsor for the class, providing coach service on class days.
The Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2023 participants are:
Alexander Anderson, City of Kannapolis
Daryle Adams, Kannapolis City Schools
Trish Baise, Atrium Health
Kirk Beard, City of Kannapolis Fire Department
Stephanie Burleson, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation
Alex Burris, City of Concord
Nick Buysse, CESI
Karen Calhoun, Cabarrus County Dept of Human Services
Jordan Carter, 73 & Main
Carlos Chajin, DecisionPath HR
Jonathan Coleman, Charlotte Motor Speedway
Clint Cowell, Uwharrie Bank
Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Health Alliance
Doug Cremer, Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sarah Dabbs, Johnny Rogers BBQ
Kim DeLaney, HaZi Enterprises
Amanda Ducey, Safewaze
Cris Eudy, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
Liz Fitzgerald, Cabarrus Arts Council
Ritchie Glaspy, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center
Rebecca Hammel, Eli Lilly and Company
Louisa Jane Hartsell, Hartsell Funeral Home
Chris Hill, Kannapolis Police Department
Mallory Hodgson, Town of Harrisburg
Kristin Jones, City of Kannapolis
Thomas Knox, City of Concord Fire Department
Elizabeth Landrum, Cabarrus County Government
Elise Mooney, Big Brothers Big Sisters
Thomas Norris, Westrock Coffee
Rusty Parker, Cabarrus County Schools
Ross Provost, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office
James Ross, Concord Mills
Asma Warrich, Cabarrus Health Alliance
Johnna Watson, UNC Charlotte Graduate School
Kimberly Wynn, City of Concord
Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2023 will begin its year next week with a two-day retreat including team building exercises with Capstone Climbing and Adventures, reviewing the latest Cabarrus County’s Needs Assessment and participating in a diversity, equity and inclusion workshop facilitated by Dr. Elizabeth Dickinson, Clinical Associate Professor of Management and Corporate Communication and Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The monthly days will run September through May.
The program is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year and has over 780 alumni since its inception.