The Chamber announces Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2023

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus is proud to announce the 35 participants in the 2023 Class of Leadership Cabarrus.

The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.

Through a series of monthly class days from September through May, members are introduced to and examine how leadership in the historical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to preserve and advance Cabarrus County and its citizens. Additionally, the class works together to produce a legacy service project that benefits the community.

“Leadership Cabarrus has been a signature program of the Chamber since 1989, and we couldn’t be prouder of it, the wonderful alumni that pilot the steering committee, and the class participants,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “Our graduates are always amazed at the depth of community knowledge they amass, along with professional and personal connections. Through the years, the classes’ legacy projects have added quality of life benefits ranging from recreational opportunities, nonprofit program enhancements and educational support.”

Duke Energy is the title sponsor for Leadership Cabarrus.

“Duke is proud of the communities we serve, and we are happy to invest in the The Chamber and this meaningful program that develops our communities’ and businesses’ future leaders,” said Randy Welch, Duke Energy District Manager, Government and Community Relations.

Academy Bus serves as the Transportation Sponsor for the class, providing coach service on class days.

The Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2023 participants are:

Alexander Anderson, City of Kannapolis

Daryle Adams, Kannapolis City Schools

Trish Baise, Atrium Health

Kirk Beard, City of Kannapolis Fire Department

Stephanie Burleson, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation

Alex Burris, City of Concord

Nick Buysse, CESI

Karen Calhoun, Cabarrus County Dept of Human Services

Jordan Carter, 73 & Main

Carlos Chajin, DecisionPath HR

Jonathan Coleman, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Clint Cowell, Uwharrie Bank

Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Health Alliance

Doug Cremer, Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sarah Dabbs, Johnny Rogers BBQ

Kim DeLaney, HaZi Enterprises

Amanda Ducey, Safewaze

Cris Eudy, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

Liz Fitzgerald, Cabarrus Arts Council

Ritchie Glaspy, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center

Rebecca Hammel, Eli Lilly and Company

Louisa Jane Hartsell, Hartsell Funeral Home

Chris Hill, Kannapolis Police Department

Mallory Hodgson, Town of Harrisburg

Kristin Jones, City of Kannapolis

Thomas Knox, City of Concord Fire Department

Elizabeth Landrum, Cabarrus County Government

Elise Mooney, Big Brothers Big Sisters

Thomas Norris, Westrock Coffee

Rusty Parker, Cabarrus County Schools

Ross Provost, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office

James Ross, Concord Mills

Asma Warrich, Cabarrus Health Alliance

Johnna Watson, UNC Charlotte Graduate School

Kimberly Wynn, City of Concord

Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2023 will begin its year next week with a two-day retreat including team building exercises with Capstone Climbing and Adventures, reviewing the latest Cabarrus County’s Needs Assessment and participating in a diversity, equity and inclusion workshop facilitated by Dr. Elizabeth Dickinson, Clinical Associate Professor of Management and Corporate Communication and Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The monthly days will run September through May.

The program is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year and has over 780 alumni since its inception.