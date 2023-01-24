The Chamber announces new officers, board members for 2023

CONCORD - The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus is pleased to announce the 2023 Board of Directors and officers.

Ward Childress, business analyst, Ben Mynatt Family of Dealerships will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors. He follows Chad Tarlton, vice president, Uwharrie Bank, who completed his term in December 2022 and will serve as Past Chair. Tri Tang, vice president, administration, Atrium Health, will serve as Vice-Chair and will chair the board in 2024. Erin Shoe, health director, Cabarrus Health Alliance, will serve as Treasurer. Dr. Allen Dobson, owner, 73 & Main, will chair the Membership Commitee; Stacey Griffin, co-owner/community outreach director, Cabarrus Brewing Company, will serve as Events Chair; Denise Hallett, community and government relations manager, Vulcan Materials will chair the Advocacy Committee, and Jim Craddock, president, CESI, will serve as Workforce Development Chair. Randy Welch, district manager, government and community relations, Duke Energy, and Dana Ritchie, vice president, Pinnacle Financial Partners will serve as Ex-Officio Advisors.

New board members with terms 2023 – 2025 are Hallett; Tracie Hampton, vice president of human resources, Westrock Coffee and James Ross, general manager, Concord Mills.

“We are very grateful to these business leaders who volunteer their time to help shape business-friendly public policy, connect members to resources and opportunities, convene around challenges and champion Cabarrus County as a great place to live, work and play,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus. “The visionary guidance that our board members give The Chamber will be particularly valuable as we work to move all businesses forward and build a community where all are valued and successful.”

Returning board members are:

Hank Alston – Merrill Lynch

Angie Brown – Great Wolf Lodge

Page Castrodale – Cabarrus County Economic Development Corporation

Steve Fisher – F&M Bank

Kevin Garay – Kannapolis City Schools

Haley Hassler – Barton Malow Builders

William Isenhour – Johnston, Allison & Hord, PA

John Kopicki – Cabarrus County Schools

Justin Moore – Sublmnl Design

Natasha Lipscomb, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Mark Spitzer – Castle & Cooke North Carolina, LLC

Greg Walter – Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Chamber will be hosting their Annual Meeting for members on Friday, Feb. 17 at Great Wolf Lodge. For more information, please visit cabarrus.biz or call 704-782-4000.